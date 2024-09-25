(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FuelPositive (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) , a leading green ammonia company, has released an update on site approvals and project timelines. A highlight of the update is an upcoming meeting, during which officials will be visiting the FuelPositive site and engaging directly with FuelPositive representatives, who will provide an overview of the company's ongoing initiatives and reaffirming the company's commitment to collaboration.

The update also included information about the company's efforts to secure the final ITS operating permit, connect its revolutionary green-ammonia system to Manitoba Hydro's green grid, explore carbon credit possibilities and showcase its commitment to advancing green ammonia technology and sustainability in agriculture through presentations and meetings.

To view the full press release, visit

About FuelPositive

Corporation

FuelPositive is leading the future of agriculture with the world's first farmer-owned, on-farm green ammonia production systems. The company's modular and innovative technology offers a predictable, reliable and affordable solution for directly producing green fertilizer and fuel on-farm, reducing reliance on external supply chains. For more information about the company, visit .

