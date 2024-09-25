Investornewsbreaks Vstock Transfer Chairman To Discuss Ipos At The Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
VStock Transfer , a leading stock transfer and registrar firm, today announced that its Chairman, Seth Farbman, will speak at the Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor conference on October 1, 2024. The event will be hosted virtually. Seth will be part of a panel discussion titled“IPO Markets: Alive and Tickin',” which will provide valuable insights into the current state of initial public offerings (“IPOs”) and the evolving market landscape. Featuring distinguished industry experts, the panel discussion will take place from 2 p.m. ET.
“I'm excited to be speaking on one of my favorite topics, IPOs, with an all-star cast of experts,” said Seth.“This is an important time in the capital markets. Our discussion will offer insights for both companies considering an IPO and those already listed on a national exchange, as well as for investors navigating the evolving capital marketplace.”
About VStock Transfer
VStock Transfer is a leading stock transfer and registrar firm serving private and public companies, offering a comprehensive range of services. VStock Transfer specializes in providing fast, efficient, and secure services to meet the needs of today's capital markets. For more information about the company, visit .
