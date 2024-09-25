Areva Debuts Second Phase Of Glare At Cityscape 2024

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Areva Developments has unveiled Glare Business Studio, the second phase of its prestigious Glare project in New Cairo, in conjunction with the Cityscape Egypt on 25-28 September.





This phase is regarded as one of the project's most exceptional, showcasing office spaces designed around the concept of working environments. It comprises small and varied areas with private entrances and reception areas that provide beautiful views of a private terrace and lush landscapes.





Furthermore, it includes designated smoking areas, meeting rooms, waiting areas, and fully equipped rooms that radiate luxury, along with designated spaces for relaxation and refreshments.

Amr Yassin, Chairperson of Areva Developments, announced that the company recorded sales of EGP 162m in 2023, to achieve EGP 250m in sales during the fourth quarter.





Yassin said that the sales target for the second phase is set at EGP 480m. Furthermore, Areva is ramping up its construction efforts, having invested EGP 220m in the first half of this year, which has led to significant progress in construction, he noted.

He added that the company has expansion plans in the Egyptian market for the upcoming periods and aims to establish distinguished projects in east Cairo, specifically in New Cairo, elaborated that the company intends to announce a new project during the first quarter of 2025.





In the coming period, the group aims to make a significant impact in the real estate sector by launching several contemporary projects in distinguished urban cities across Egypt. These projects are expected to surprise the market upon their release, as the group seeks to secure a leading position among the top real estate development companies in Egypt, especially given its possession of all the essential elements to achieve this goal.