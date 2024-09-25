13Th Cityscape Egypt: A Hub For Real Estate Innovation, Global Investment

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The 13th edition of Cityscape Egypt, held in 2024, stands out as a premier for showcasing the latest innovations and technologies in the sector, according to the exhibition's Director, Robert Daniel.

Daniel highlighted that the brings together real estate developers and investors from various nationalities, promoting Egyptian properties on an international stage.

With over 80 real estate developers expected to participate, the exhibition will feature more than 1,000 distinguished real estate projects. Daniel emphasized that this edition is crucial for enhancing the efficiency of the sector and meeting the evolving needs of customers. It also attracts local and international investments, boosting the injection of new capital into the real estate market and increasing the supply of residential and commercial units.

Furthermore, the event strengthens partnerships between developers, investors, and experts, facilitating the execution of large-scale real estate projects with added value. This year's edition aligns with the latest global developments in the real estate field, enabling Egyptian companies to compete in international markets. The exhibition also features the Cityscape Talks platform, which fosters the exchange of expertise and knowledge among experts, investors, and decision-makers in the real estate sector.

The Cityscape Talks platform will include discussions on topics of interest to buyers, ranging from home design and available financial support to the impact of technology on new urban communities. The conference will also highlight important trends, including developments in digitization and real estate financing.

The 13th edition will feature a distinguished group of industry experts, including Walid Abbas, Assistant Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities; Khaled Mahmoud Abbas, Chairperson and CEO of the Administrative Capital for Urban Development; and Fathallah Fawzi, Vice President of the Egyptian Businessmen's Association and Chairperson of MENA Real Estate Consultants.

For the first time, the Cityscape exhibition will host the Egypt Proptech Challenge, a competition aimed at integrating youth into the real estate sector by encouraging them to present innovative ideas that contribute to digital transformation, which will reshape the future of the real estate industry.

The Egypt Proptech Challenge is a competition aimed at supporting startups in the real estate technology sector. The competition was launched to encourage innovation and develop new technological solutions to improve the real estate industry.

This competition is part of the events at Cityscape Egypt this year, providing a platform for startups to showcase their innovative ideas in front of a select group of developers, investors, and decision-makers. The competition aims to enhance collaboration between startups and investors, contributing to the development of the real estate sector in Egypt and the entire region.

Cityscape Egypt significantly contributes to enhancing the export of Egyptian properties, especially since the 13th edition provides an ideal platform to showcase large-scale real estate projects targeting foreign markets, particularly in Arab countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, he disclosed.

He added that the exhibition brings together real estate developers and investors from various nationalities, facilitating the promotion of Egyptian properties abroad. More than 80 real estate developers are expected to participate in the exhibition, showcasing over 1,000 distinguished real estate projects. This offers an opportunity to connect with a large number of international investors, thereby boosting real estate export opportunities. The Egyptian market enjoys numerous advantages, including a strategic geographic location, a moderate climate year-round, and favourable currency exchange rates following the floatation of the Egyptian pound.

Daniel said:“The Egyptian government is implementing various initiatives to stimulate real estate exports, including the establishment of a real estate fund for owning income-generating administrative and commercial assets, trading real estate on the Egyptian stock exchange, and creating a real estate exchange that will serve as a platform for investors and real estate companies to buy and sell shares in real estate assets and invest in them, providing opportunities for instant trading and greater liquidity in the real estate sector.”