Carmax Earns Spot On Fortune’S Best Workplaces In Retail List For The Tenth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RICHMOND, Virginia, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax (NYSE: KMX) has been named to Fortune magazine's 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in RetailTM list for the 10th consecutive year, ranking #6 in the large company category. Earning a spot on this prestigious list means that CarMax is one of the country's best companies to work for.

“We are immensely proud of CarMax's associates for their dedication and hard work. This award is a testament to their unwavering commitment and the supportive culture we have built together,” said Diane Cafritz, CarMax's EVP, Chief Innovation & People Officer.

The Best Workplaces in Retail list is highly competitive. To determine the list, Fortune partnered with global people analytics firm Great Place To Work, which analyzed the anonymous survey responses of more than 1.3 million U.S. employees and data covering more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Retail,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.“These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry.”

Additional recent recognitions in 2024 for CarMax include:



Fortune Magazine's“100 Best Companies to Work For®” which annually recognizes the best companies to work for in the country.

PEOPLE's“100 Companies that Care” which recognizes companies for their commitment to community involvement and partnerships with nonprofits.

Training Magazine's“Training APEX Award” which recognizes organizations that excel in employee training and development.

US Veteran's and Military Magazine's“Top Veteran-Friendly Employer” rankings which are awarded to organizations for their outreach and accessibility to the veteran population.

Military Friendly which recognizes companies as a“Military Friendly Employer” due to their commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's“Top Workplaces” which recognizes the best places to work in metro Atlanta, GA. Richmond Times-Dispatch's“Top Workplaces” which highlights organizations that are dedicated to people-first culture excellence in Richmond, VA.

CarMax is hiring for full- to part-time positions, with day and evening shifts available. Some of our current open positions include auto technicians, salespeople, and customer support. Technology and strategy roles are also available at corporate locations. Interested candidates can visit careers.carmax.com to apply.

CarMax offers competitive pay and generous benefits that include:



Discounts on car purchases, which can be extended to family members – including spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings and children.

Immediate 401(k) eligibility with an industry-leading 6% match on eligible contributions.

Wellness benefits such as gym discounts and free access to Headspace, which provides guided meditation and mindfulness that can support overall well-being and better sleep. Paid time off, comprehensive medical plan, tuition reimbursement, adoption assistance, employee stock purchase plan, and more.

CarMax offers an award-winning culture and endless career paths driven by a wide variety of roles, unmatched training, and support for associate career growth. Additionally, CarMax is a people-first company founded on integrity. Helping our communities thrive is core to who we are and how we conduct business. When you work at CarMax, you're a part of that impact. We support what's most important to our associates and help connect them with ways to make a difference.

# # #

About CarMax

CarMax , the nation's largest retailer of used autos, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. During the fiscal year that ended February 29, 2024, CarMax sold approximately 770,000 used vehicles and 550,000 wholesale vehicles at its auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated more than $8 billion in receivables during fiscal 2024, adding to its more than $17 billion portfolio. CarMax has more than 245 store locations, nearly 30,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 20 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. CarMax is committed to making a positive impact on people, communities and the environment. Learn more in the 2024 Responsibility Report . For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Public Relations CarMax (855) 887-2915 ...