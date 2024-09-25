Online Derivative Art Store: NYC Students Run An Online Community And Store For ACG Art

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) High school student Boreas Tsui has started an online derivative art store called Aventurine, in collaboration with art students from the School of Visual Arts.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leman Manhattan Preparatory School high school student Boreas Tsui has started an online derivative art store called Aventurine , in a collaborative effort with the art students of the School of Visual Arts. There, they sell pieces ranging from paintings and prints to sticker designs, to promote New York's up-and-coming young artists that hail from all around the globe.

The online store showcases a diverse array of creative works, offering a rich selection that highlights the unique artistic styles and perspectives of each contributing artist. From derivative pieces, often inspired by popular media and commonly referred to as "fanart," to original, self-directed paintings, the collection spans a wide range of artistic expressions. This variety ensures that there is something for every art enthusiast, whether they are seeking artwork that resonates with familiar cultural references or exploring fresh, innovative creations born from the artist's own imagination. The platform serves as a vibrant marketplace where creativity thrives, fostering a community that celebrates both reinterpretation and original artistry.

''We are a student-oriented community that aims to prompt derivative art of mainstream ACG IPs,'' founder and manager Boreas announces, ''We strive to boost the voices of young artists while also celebrating the popular culture of today.''

The concept of the store was first conceived in a conversation with Boreas' sister Catherine. ''My sister is an artist herself; I remember her expressing her concerns about the art industry- how young art students were all faced with the threat of AI machines replacing human artists.''

Boreas' sister wasn't the only one made uneasy by the recent developments in technology; in a research conducted by Brigham Young University in 2022, 14% of workers had seen their jobs replaced by AI. Anxiety surrounding job displacement is on the rise. Boreas and his team are determined to make a voice for artists and create an active community.

Now, thousands of people view Online Derivative Art Store: Aventurine every day and the project has sold more than a hundred pieces of work. However, Boreas feels it is not about the numbers. Artists are encouraged to share their work and connect with each other, with additional funds raised by this project. The founders will invest the funds in expanding their community and plan to organize in-person exhibitions and gatherings for NYC artists.



