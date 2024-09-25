Gaza Ministry Reports 28 Deaths From Israeli Strikes
9/25/2024 2:14:02 PM
Gaza, September 25 (Petra) – The Ministry
of health
in Gaza reported that Israeli forces carried out four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip within the past 24 hours, resulting in 28 fatalities and 85 people injured.
In its daily report, the ministry highlighted that rescue teams are struggling to reach victims
trapped under rubble and on roadways, as Israeli aggression in Gaza stretches into its 355th day.
The death toll has climbed to 41,495, with 96,006 people injured
since the attacks
began on October 7.
