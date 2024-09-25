عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gaza Ministry Reports 28 Deaths From Israeli Strikes

Gaza Ministry Reports 28 Deaths From Israeli Strikes


9/25/2024 2:14:02 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza, September 25 (Petra) – The Ministry of health in Gaza reported that Israeli forces carried out four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip within the past 24 hours, resulting in 28 fatalities and 85 people injured.
In its daily report, the ministry highlighted that rescue teams are struggling to reach victims trapped under rubble and on roadways, as Israeli aggression in Gaza stretches into its 355th day.
The death toll has climbed to 41,495, with 96,006 people injured since the attacks began on October 7.

MENAFN25092024000117011021ID1108715020


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search