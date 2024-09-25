Gaza Ministry Reports 28 Deaths From Israeli Strikes

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, September 25 (Petra) – The of in Gaza reported that Israeli forces carried out four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip within the past 24 hours, resulting in 28 fatalities and 85 people injured.In its daily report, the ministry highlighted that rescue teams are struggling to reach trapped under rubble and on roadways, as Israeli aggression in Gaza stretches into its 355th day.The death toll has climbed to 41,495, with 96,006 people since the began on October 7.