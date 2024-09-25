FM Holds High-Level Meetings On Regional Issues

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, September 25 (Petra) – Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Ayman Safadi held a series of meetings with Arab and foreign counterparts on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, focusing on efforts to halt Israeli aggression and promote peace.In talks with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, Safadi discussed the escalating violence in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon. Both ministers emphasized the need for continued efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace based on a two-state solution, establishing a sovereign Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.Safadi and Eide spoke about the ongoing preparations for the ministerial meeting organized by the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee, which is focused on coordinating international efforts to halt the war on Gaza, in collaboration with Norway and the European Union.The two ministers also reviewed the bilateral relations between Jordan and Norway, exploring ways to enhance cooperation across various fields. Safadi commended Norway's significant role as the president of the Liaison Committee, which is dedicated to coordinating international aid for the Palestinian people.Safadi also met with Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar and New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters. In these meetings, discussions centered on stopping the violence in Gaza and Lebanon, enhancing bilateral cooperation, and bolstering international efforts to halt the Israeli aggression to prevent further escalation in the region.An air services agreement was signed between Jordan and New Zealand to strengthen ties.Safadi additionally participated in a tripartite meeting with his Iraqi and Egyptian counterparts, Fuad Hussein and Badr Abdelatty, to advance cooperation and prepare for the upcoming tripartite summit in Cairo.The ministers collectively condemned the Israeli aggression on Lebanon, warning that the aggression risks pushing the region into a broader war. They urged the international community and the United Nations to shoulder their responsibilities to stop the war, underscoring that Israel is fully responsible for this deterioration, which will have perilous repercussions for the entire region.