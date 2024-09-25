Gaza Onslaught Death Toll Reaches 41,495 Martyrs
9/25/2024 2:13:57 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The number of casualties in the Gaza Strip as a result of the Israeli onslaught on it since October 7, has risen to 41,495 martyrs and 96,006 injured.
Medical sources in Gaza reported that the Israeli Occupation forces have committed 4 massacres against families in the Strip over the past 24 hours, killing at least 28 Palestinians and injuring 85 others.
It added that scores of victims remain under the rubble, with emergency services unable of reaching them.
