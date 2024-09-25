Wide Regional, International Interest In Amir's Inclusive Speech At UNGA Opening Session

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Arab and international outlets highlighted the inclusive speech of the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at the opening session of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79), which was held in New York on Tuesday.

The speech of HH the Amir was met with great resonance and welcome in the Palestinian street which is following Qatar's tireless efforts to stop the Israeli aggression against them.

In this context, a report by the Turkish TRT Arabic TV highlighted the call of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to stop the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, stressing in his speech before the UNGA that Qatar will continue to make efforts until a new agreement is reached to cease-fire in Gaza.

For its part, the Turkiye News Agency /TR/ said in a report that during his speech before the UNGA, HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani called to stop the aggression on the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon. The report that came under the title "Amir of Qatar addresses the world before the United Nations: Stop the aggression on Gaza, stop the war on Lebanon," noted that the most prominent part of HH the Amir's speech was that he considered the aggression that the Palestinian people are being subjected to in Gaza is the most barbaric and heinous.

The Agency added that HH the Amir stressed that the failure to intervene to stop the aggression in Gaza is a major scandal," noting that His Highness stressed that there are those who are tempted by the possibility of marginalizing the Palestinian cause, but the Palestinian cause is resistant to marginalization. HH the Amir believed that the Palestinian cause would remain lingering in place, except in two cases, either the end of the occupation, or the disappearance of the Palestinian people.

In turn, Anadolu Agency of Turkiye said in a report that in his speech before the UNGA, HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said that Qatar's mediation to reach a ceasefire in Gaza will continue despite the Israeli accusations.

Anadolu added that HH the Amir emphasized that Ismail Haniyeh was not only the political leader of Hamas but also the first elected Palestinian Prime Minister, calling for an end to the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon.

The agency noted the reaction of HH the Amir to the explosions of wireless communication devices in Lebanon and quoted His Highness as saying, "Apart from committing a major crime by rigging wireless communication devices and exploding them simultaneously across thousands of people with total disregard for their identity or location, Israel is currently waging a war on Lebanon and no one knows to what extent this war could escalate."

The agency also pointed out HH the Amir's description of the Israeli war on Gaza as "a crime of genocide by means of using the most sophisticated weapons against a people besieged in a detention camp where there is no escape from the barrage of aerial bombing."

The agency quoted HH the Amir as stressing "We will continue to exert efforts with our partners until reaching a permanent ceasefire, securing the release of prisoners and detainees, taking the path of a just solution in accordance with the resolutions of the international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative, and enabling the Palestinian people to obtain all their legitimate rights, foremost of which is their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the 1967 borders."

In turn, the French newspaper Le Parisien said that during his speech, HH the Amir considered that "The blatant aggression that befalls the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip today is the most barbaric, heinous, and extensive in breaching human values, international charters and norms."

The newspaper pointed out that His Highness said: "This is not a war within the international relations' well-known and common concept of war, but rather a crime of genocide."

In the same context, Arabnews newspaper of Saudi Arabia said that HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani described, from the UNGA's podium in New York, the war waged by Israel on the Gaza Strip as a "genocide."

The newspaper added that HH the Amir said "The blatant aggression that befalls the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip today is the most barbaric, heinous, and extensive in breaching human values, international charters and norms.

Under the title "Amir of Qatar: What is happening in Gaza is a "crime of genocide"... We will continue our efforts until reaching a ceasefire," the Asharq news website reported parts from HH the Amir's speech, including his saying, "The blatant aggression that befalls the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip today is the most barbaric, heinous, and extensive in breaching human values, international charters and norms," and His Highness emphasis that "There is no Israeli partner for peace during the current government's tenure."

Al Sharq website also noted that His Highness voiced his support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), stressing the continuation of mediation efforts until a ceasefire is reached in Gaza.

The Italian media paid significant attention to HH the Amir's speech, led by the Italian news agency ANSA, the Fatto Quotidiano newspaper, the Giornale di Brescia newspaper, and the Espansione TV website, which all reported what was stated in the speech, noting HH the Amir's statement: "The blatant aggression that befalls the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip today is the most barbaric, heinous, and extensive in breaching human values, international charters and norms," stressing that "This is not a war within the international relations' well-known and common concept of war, but rather a crime of genocide."

Egyptian Al Qahera News TV and Nile TV broadcasted the full speech of HH the Amir at the UNGA's opening session live on air.

In an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), two political analysts praised HH the Amir's inclusive speech, stressing that His Highness' speech came at an important and sensitive time, was comprehensive, and expressed what is happening in the Palestinian reality.

In this context, political analyst Dr. Fayez Abu Shamala said that HH the Amir was accurate in describing the Palestinian situation, reflected the Palestinian reality in his speech, and held the international community responsible. He added that HH the Amir directly condemned the occupation, holding it responsible for the destruction and devastation that befell Gaza.

Abu Shamala indicated that HH the Amir's speech represents what is going on in the conscience of the Palestinian people who want to stop the aggression, but at the same time do not give up their rights.

For his part, Professor of Strategic Studies Dr. Ibrahim Habib saw that HH the Amir's speech focused on the necessity of a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, and clearly highlighted that there is no real Israeli peace partner, contrary to what the United States of America was saying, and what Israel claims that there is no Palestinian partner for peace.

Dr. Habib emphasized that the speech was influential for a leader who speaks on behalf of the nation.

