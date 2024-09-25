Freenome Announces CEO Transition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Board of Directors Establishes Interim Office of the CEO and Initiates Search for a Successor to Lead Company Through Next Phase of Development and Commercialization

today announced that Mike Nolan has resigned from his position as chief executive officer (CEO) for personal reasons. The Board of Directors has established an interim Office of the CEO, led by Freenome's co-founder Riley Ennis, with assistance from Douglas VanOort, a Freenome Board member and former chairman of the board and CEO at NeoGenomics, to provide leadership continuity and operational management during the transition. Mr. Nolan will serve as a consultant to the company and its board.

The board will be selecting a successor to guide the organization toward commercialization and increasing its public presence as Freenome focuses on bringing blood-based screening to patients.

"It has been an honor to work alongside my talented colleagues at Freenome over the past six years," Mr. Nolan said, "I continue to be confident about Freenome's strategic direction and its ability to achieve its goals in the fight against cancer."

Randy Scott, Ph.D., CEO at Genomic Life and a Freenome board member since 2017, said, "We are grateful to Mike for his contributions to Freenome throughout his tenure. As CEO, Mike played an important role in Freenome's recent financing and advancing the company's programs. We are in a strong position and wish him all the best."

Dr. Scott added, "Freenome is entering an exciting new phase in its mission to detect cancer at its earliest, most treatable stages. The board has full confidence in the company's work to progress the FDA submission of its first blood test following the pivotal PREEMPT CRC results, while continuing to improve its CRC test and advancing into new cancer indications through the ongoing PROACT Lung trial."

Freenome is breaking barriers to early cancer detection with a suite of blood tests built on its multiomics platform. The company recognizes that no single technology can identify every cancer due to the disease's inherent heterogeneity. Freenome's multimodal approach combines molecular biology and assays with computational biology, machine learning and multiple data types to tune into cancer's subtlest cues, even at the earliest stages of the disease.

