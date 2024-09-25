Pritzker Hageman Hotel Lawyers Investigate Health And Safety Issues At Las Vegas Hotels And Casinos

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of people visit Las Vegas each year. Whether you're traveling to Nevada for a work conference, trying your luck at casinos, or catching a show, your and safety should not be compromised. Recent investigations have uncovered health and safety issues in some of Las Vegas's most popular hotels and casinos, prompting action by hotel lawyers on behalf of injury and their families.

The Pritzker Hageman hotel lawyers represent injury victims and their families in cases involving issues such as:

Nevada licensed attorney Raymond Trueblood helps injury victims and their families get the compensation and justice they deserve.

Legionnaires' disease outbreaks linked to poorly maintained hotel water systems . Pritzker Hageman's hotel lawyers are investigating outbreaks at several properties including Caesars Palace and The Orleans .



Pool drownings in hotel swimming pools from insufficient safety measures, lack of proper supervision, and flaws in pool design and maintenance.



Burn and electrocution injuries from defective products like hotel room irons and hair dryers, and smoke inhalation injuries caused by faulty fire warning and suppression systems.



Food poisoning from guests consuming contaminated food served by hotel restaurants .



Slip and fall hazards caused by slippery floors, uneven surfaces, poor lighting, obstructions, and wet entrances.



Injuries from structural collapses of ceilings, floors, and balconies, and hazards from damaged light fixtures.



Cut injuries from broken glass, drug paraphernalia, and other sharp objects that can cause serious complications like sepsis .



Motor vehicle accidents on driveways, guest drop off areas, and other locations shared by pedestrians.



Big Companies Push to Limit Nevadans' Access to Skilled Legal Representation

When someone gets hurt or sick, big companies will do anything to keep them from pursuing justice. In an upcoming election season, Nevadans might see a ballot initiative, cynically promoted by Uber, that would limit attorney contingency fees , making it harder for ordinary people to hire a skilled lawyer. Instead of addressing serious issues like sexual assault claims against their drivers , Uber is spending millions to protect itself from potential lawsuits. If this measure passes, it could significantly restrict access to legal representation for those who need it most.

