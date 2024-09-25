World Cleanup Day: Ministry Removes 3 Tonnes Of Waste From Various Beaches In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under a massive beach clean-up campaign, the of Municipality, represented by the General Cleanliness and Municipalities Department, in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, removed three tonnes of random waste from various beaches in Qatar.

In conjunction with the celebration of World Cleanup Day, hundreds of participants from a number of civil society institutions supported the Ministry's intensive efforts to clean beaches and public places across the country, including Zekreet Beach (Al Shahaniya Municipality), Al Wakra Public Beach (Al Wakra Municipality), Al Dhakira Public Beach (Al Khor and Al Dhakira Municipality), Simaisma Public Beach (Al Dhaayen Municipality), and Al Khuwair Beach (Al Shamal Municipality), which took place from Sptember 19 to 21.

Cleanup activities for other beaches are underway as part of the plan to implement more cleaning campaigns for beaches and islands in the country in celebration of World Cleanup Day.

The Ministry has urged visitors to cooperate in maintaining hygiene at beaches and islands, and to abide by the stipulations of Public Hygiene Law No. 18 of 2017 on public cleanliness by disposing of waste in the designated containers only.