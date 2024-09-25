Prime Minister Participates In Joint Ministerial Meeting Between GCC Countries And US

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani participated today in a joint ministerial meeting of Their Highnesses and Excellencies the Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries with HE US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting addressed cooperation relations between the GCC countries and the United States of America and ways to support and enhance them, the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, updates in joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip, and ways to de-escalate in Lebanon, in addition to a number of topics of common concern.