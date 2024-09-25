'One Life: An Afghan Remembers' By Abdul Qayum Safi: A Timeless Memoir Of Resilience And Determination

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AFGHANISTAN, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents "One Life: An Afghan Remembers ," a memoir by Abdul Qayum Safi, continues to resonate with readers worldwide, capturing the extraordinary journey of an Afghan boy who rose above adversity to achieve greatness across continents."One Life: An Afghan Remembers" is more than just a memoir, it is a powerful narrative of hope, determination, and the relentless pursuit of education. Born in a remote village in eastern Afghanistan, Abdul Qayum Safi had limited access to education, with only a single elementary school available in his district. Despite these challenges, Safi excelled in his studies and received a government scholarship to attend a boarding high school in Kabul, where he faced the daunting task of learning a new language and adapting to a vastly different culture at just 13 years old.Safi's academic journey took him from Kabul University to the American University of Beirut (AUB), where he earned a scholarship and graduated with a degree in Psychology. His quest for knowledge didn't stop there, he later pursued advanced degrees at Columbia University, earning both a master's and a doctoral degree in elementary school curriculum evaluation.Throughout his career, Safi played a pivotal role in educational reform and development, from administering standardized tests in Kuwait to developing standardized tests in the United States. His work at the Curriculum and Textbook Project in Afghanistan laid the foundation for future educational materials, and his efforts at Kuwait University's Center for Evaluation and Measurement were instrumental in shaping the academic landscape there.Abdul Qayum Safi's remarkable career spans several decades and continents. He has served as the Chairman of the Research Section at Afghanistan's Ministry of Education, the Acting Director of the Center for Evaluation and Measurement at Kuwait University, and a Professional Linguist in Virginia, translating documents across multiple languages. His contributions to education have earned him international recognition, and his work has been featured in numerous publications and conferences.In addition to his professional achievements, Safi is dedicated to improving educational opportunities in his native Afghanistan. In 2014, he founded Afghan Rural Schools, a non-profit organization that supports schools in Khas Kunar, the district where he grew up.Encouraged by friends and colleagues who were inspired by his life story, Safi wrote "One Life: An Afghan Remembers" to share his journey and the lessons he learned along the way.“My story is one of perseverance, determination, and the belief that education can transform lives,” Safi reflects.“I hope that my experiences can inspire others to overcome their own challenges and pursue their dreams.”The memoir serves as a beacon of hope for anyone who has faced adversity. Safi's life is a testament to the power of education and the human spirit's resilience. His journey from a small village in Afghanistan to international success is a reminder that no obstacle is too great for those who dare to dream and work hard to achieve their goals."One Life: An Afghan Remembers" is available for purchase on Amazon and other online retailers. Readers interested in learning more about Abdul Qayum Safi's work and his ongoing efforts to support education in Afghanistan can visit .

