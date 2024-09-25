Fashion Loves Freedom After Divorce The Sweetest Party Made For Women 40+Kickass

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Done with lawyers, therapy, and ready to start anew; attend The Sweetest Party Made Especially for You! HappilyDivorcedParty Celebrate Your Freedom Paris to LA
Done with lawyers, therapy, and ready to start anew; attend The Sweetest Party Made Especially for You! HappilyDivorcedParty Celebrate Your Freedom Paris to LA
Jenn Koch is The Founder of Stylegasm and known for her alter ego“The Style Dominatrix” HaveaStylegasm Paris to LA
The Sweetest Luxury Fashion Reward Mix & Match The World's Best Designers FashionLovesFreedom Paris to LA
Love to Dine with Girlfriends and support girl causes? Join The Rosé Social Club Made Just for You! TheRoséSocialClub
The Rosé Social Club is sponsoring the most fulfilling and outrageously sweet party in Brentwood; come meet 'Stylegasm' Jenn K to discover your fashion sense.
Divorce is NOT The END...It's Just a Beautiful Beginning That Starts Within You, Celebrate Your Freedom!”
- The Rosé Social ClubSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Sweetest Celebration for 'Women 40+ Kickass' is coming to LA in November; The Happily Divorced Party .
Fashion Loves Freedom After Divorce is hosted by Jenn K ; and sponsored by The Rosé Social Club.
According to The Rosé Social Club, "Surrender your inhibitions to celebrate your new found Freedom; thru passionate play, discover Fashion Sense with Jenn !"
About
Jenn Koch is the Founder of Stylegasm and known for her alter ego“The Style Dominatrix” - which is a creative metaphor about transforming your shame into your power. She leads women to unleash their IT FACTOR and own the spotlight with their style, energy, and presence. Prior to her new base in LA, she lived in Paris and Bali-where she ran a bespoke fashion brand. Paris to LA
Fashion Loves Freedom love to dress to own the town? Join the Club. Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn The Sweetest Luxury Fashion Reward Mix and Match The World's Best Designers Paris to LA
Love to Support Girls and Enjoy Fine Dining at The Sweetest Women Chef Restaurants in LA? Join The Rosé Social Club The Club Made Just for You!
The Rosé Social Club, founded by a man who celebrates women, Carlos. He also created Girls Design Tomorrow (leadership program for tweens); and funds it by providing recruiting solutions to companies thru Recruiting for Good.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-395-4497
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
Attend The Sweetest Party Made for You; hosted by Jenn K Fashion Loves Freedom After Divorce
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN25092024003118003196ID1108714934
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.