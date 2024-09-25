Fashion Loves Freedom After Divorce The Sweetest Party Made For Women 40+Kickass

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Rosé Social Club is sponsoring the most fulfilling and outrageously sweet party in Brentwood; come meet 'Stylegasm' Jenn K to discover your fashion sense.

- The Rosé Social ClubSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Sweetest Celebration for 'Women 40+ Kickass' is coming to LA in November; The Happily Divorced Party .Fashion Loves Freedom After Divorce is hosted by Jenn K ; and sponsored by The Rosé Social Club.According to The Rosé Social Club, "Surrender your inhibitions to celebrate your new found Freedom; thru passionate play, discover Fashion Sense with Jenn !"AboutJenn Koch is the Founder of Stylegasm and known for her alter ego“The Style Dominatrix” - which is a creative metaphor about transforming your shame into your power. She leads women to unleash their IT FACTOR and own the spotlight with their style, energy, and presence. Prior to her new base in LA, she lived in Paris and Bali-where she ran a bespoke fashion brand. Paris to LAFashion Loves Freedom love to dress to own the town? Join the Club. Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn The Sweetest Luxury Fashion Reward Mix and Match The World's Best Designers Paris to LALove to Support Girls and Enjoy Fine Dining at The Sweetest Women Chef Restaurants in LA? Join The Rosé Social Club The Club Made Just for You!The Rosé Social Club, founded by a man who celebrates women, Carlos. He also created Girls Design Tomorrow (leadership program for tweens); and funds it by providing recruiting solutions to companies thru Recruiting for Good.

