Zum Named To 2024 Fortune Change The World List For Modernizing School Transportation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) List Recognizes 52 Companies That Positively Impact the World Through Innovation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today

Zūm , the leader in modern school transportation,

announced that the company has been named to the 2024 Fortune Change the World list.

The 10th annual list spotlights companies that have made a significant social or environmental impact this year. The 2024 list showcases 52 companies globally that span a range of industries including technology, space, and care.

"It is an honor to be named to the 2024 Fortune Change the World list alongside so many innovative companies that are helping to build a better future," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO at Zum. "At Zum, we have had an incredible year, from expanding our footprint to more than 4,000 schools across 14 states, to launching the nation's first school district with a 100% electric school bus fleet. We are proud of this recognition and to be leading the industry in safe, reliable and sustainable student transportation."

"This year's edition, our 10th, showcases 52 businesses that continue the Change the World list's legacy of combining public-spiritedness with the profit motive," said Fortune Executive Features Editor Matt Heimer. "These companies let their actions speak for themselves - harnessing the creative impulses of capitalism to address social problems and generating revenue while doing so."

Zum unifies parents, students, school administrators and drivers on a single personalized end-to-end technology platform, enabling never-before achieved levels of visibility and data-backed accountability.

Through the Zum app, parents can view a profile of their child's bus driver, along with real-time tracking and notifications about their school bus location and their child's pickup or dropoff status. Zum also allows administrators to optimize routes and provides staff with real-time data and performance reports.

In August, Zum launched the nation's first fully electrified school bus fleet in Oakland, California, that is also equipped with groundbreaking vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, enabling the buses to return energy to the grid at scale. Additionally, this year the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program awarded $58 million to Zum to accelerate the electrification of its school district partners nationwide.

Zum manages and operates student transportation in 14 states and is rapidly expanding nationwide. To learn more about how Zum is working with thousands of schools to deliver safe, reliable and modern student transportation, please visit Zum's website .

The full 2024 Fortune Change the World list can be viewed at .

About Zūm

Zum is a modern transportation solution transforming school transportation, the largest mass transit system in the U.S. Today, the company provides turnkey modern transportation solutions to school districts in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Utah, and Virginia, and is expanding rapidly nationwide. Recognized globally for its innovative transportation and energy as a service platform, Zum has been featured among Fast Company's World Changing Ideas, CNBC Disruptor 50, CNBC Changemakers, World Economic Forum and Financial Times' Fastest Growing Companies. Learn more about Zum at .

