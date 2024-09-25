DEUTSCH PUTS LA AT THE HEART OF ITS REBRAND

Showcasing a Legacy of Innovation and West Coast Independence

has officially rebranded to Deutsch, marking a pivotal new era for the agency. This isn't just a name change- it's the pendulum swinging, signaling change on the horizon. With the center of gravity shifting west, Deutsch's long-time Los Angeles leaders now become the sole name bearers and stewards for the brand.

"We are a company that has a history of reinventing itself because it's just who we are.

We are never satisfied.

We started as an offshoot with a hunger to prove ourselves-and we've never stopped asking 'Why not us?' From being the first agency to pre-release a Super Bowl ad to crafting the first-to-market brand partnership with OpenAI, at Deutsch, we think like entrepreneurs and take immense pride in our legacy of 'firsts'. We don't know what's next but we're ready for it.

This rebrand positions us with future big swings in mind," said Kim Getty, CEO of Deutsch.

Indie Spirit at Global Scale

Four years ago, Deutsch LA officially split from Deutsch NY to pursue its own path. The split affirmed the individuality of Deutsch LA and eventually led to Interpublic's sale of Deutsch NY. These years have also been galvanizing for the advertising industry at large, wrestling with

a mounting number of mergers, acquisitions, consolidations, and divestitures while recovery from a global pandemic. Agencies are being pressure-tested, and their brands and legacy's questioned. Having forged its own way, Deutsch's Los Angeles shop used the separation and sale as an opportunity to double down on its own brand and has benefited greatly from independence, resulting in bold work, a string of new clients and growth in

headcount (101 new hires this year with no signs of slowing).

"The offering at Deutsch (LA) continues to evolve, and this new identity marks an important step in that journey. The agency is built on a strong culture, with the ambition and attitude of a boutique, and the rigor to match larger agency networks. By combining creativity with a range of modern marketing capabilities, the Deutsch team is able to take the right kinds of creative risks and produce work that delivers results for its clients. Their reputation in the marketplace and strong performance in 2024 demonstrate the value we can create through distinctive agency brands," said Philippe Krakowsky, Chief Executive Officer of Interpublic Group.

Investing in the A of Reinvention

As Deutsch moves forward, it's not just about reflecting on its storied past, but also about what comes next. "We're committed to pioneering in and beyond our industry, building on that same innovative energy and West Coast optimism. We might be dropping the 'LA' from our name, but the spirit of the city continues to be a source of inspiration for Deutsch." said Karen Costello, Creative Chair of Deutsch.

In addition to the agency's rebrand, Deutsch will be expanding its entrepreneurial brand-building program, Blackness in Full Bloom, to include local Hispanic founders. Having already helped over 30 Black-owned businesses since its inception, and recently teaming-up with Pharrell Williams' non-profit, Black Ambition, the program is committed to growing Los Angeles' entrepreneurial community. Costello added, "When we venture to go all in with our partners-clients and community alike, we reinforce Deutsch's values, creativity and culture."

Championing Diversity and Individuality

Deutsch's rebrand also highlights the importance of diversity and individuality, both within the agency and throughout Los Angeles. The agency's new visual brand identity is deeply connected to the cultural tapestry that makes up the city. It blends mixed-media, texture, color, language, code and art. Key brand elements include an 'LA' logo that collapses into the new "Deutsch," and unique AI-generated personal monikers that weave the agency's logo together with the "D" for each employee. "Deutsch's new visual identity nods to our past and connects us to the future with a common thread. The new logo and font boast fluidity from letter to letter, akin to the script and graffiti that fill the streets of Los Angeles. Deutsch's new vibrant expression reminds us to stay flexible, optimistic, and to champion each other's differences," said Deutsch's Chief Design Officer, Adhemas Batista.

About Deutsch

Deutsch is a data-inspired, culturally shaped, creative studio based in Los Angeles, California. With Hollywood's creative legacy as a backdrop and the ingenuity of Silicon Beach serving as daily inspiration, we take an integrated approach that leverages our expertise in advertising, brand strategy, business intelligence, design, media, production, music, and technology.

Steelhead , our in-house production company, is the largest agency-owned production facility in the country. Deutsch is proud to work with some of the world's most renowned global brands, including Taco Bell, Walmart, Dr Pepper, Nintendo, Adobe, Verizon, Snapple, PetSmart, Behr, Opendoor, NerdWallet, and more. Deutsch was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 and one of Adweek's 2023 Top Five U.S. Agencies of the Year. For more information, please visit

