Free Camp For Children With Serious Medical Illnesses Recipient Of Makeover From Designing Spaces Of Hope

Thank You to Designing Spaces of Hope, A Lifetime TV Show

Designing Spaces fell in love with our mission and wanted to do something remarkable for our campers who have a serious medical illness.

- Thomas Jelneck, Chief Marketing OfficerEUSTIS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Camp Boggy Creek , a free medical camp for children with serious medical illnesses, received some national exposure thanks to Lifetime TV and the show Designing Spaces. Designing Spaces fell in love with our mission and wanted to do something remarkable for our campers. Partnering up with some amazing and kind vendors, including Advent Health, Care Camps Foundation, FeraDyne Outdoors, Patrick Industries, Kampgrounds of America Foundation, Spin Master, and Jeremiah's Italian Ice, they made pure magic happen.Some of the improvements that were made include archery range enhancements, new soccer goals, arts and crafts supplies, and a large screen TV for the Camp dining hall. Best of all, Camp Boggy Creek was seen by millions of people across the United States. We are beyond grateful for this amazing love and kindness.View the entire episode here!About Camp Boggy Creek:Since 1996, Camp Boggy Creek has made it possible for children with serious illnesses to enjoy a camp experience in a safe, medically- sound environment at zero expense to their families. Located just a short drive from Orlando, Florida, the 232-acre state-of-the-art and medically safe Camp serves children ages 7-17 who've been impacted by a serious illness. As a year-round retreat, Camp Boggy Creek has served over 95,000 campers and their families through activity-packed weekly and weekend camp programs to support their physical and emotional wellness/wellbeing.

