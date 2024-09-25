0730004 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES REVOCATION OF CEASE TRADE ORDERS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 0730004 B.C. Ltd. (the“Company”) is pleased to announce that effective September 24, 2024 (the“Effective Date”), the British Columbia Securities Commission, and Alberta Securities Commission (together, the“Securities Regulators”) have issued orders revoking their cease trade orders, originally issued in respect of the securities of the Company on May 6, 2014, and May 8, 2014, respectively.



On September 23, 2024, the Company filed (i) its audited annual statements, annual management's discussion and analysis and annual certificates, for the years ended December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, (ii) Interim unaudited financial statements for the interim period ended March 31, 2024, (iii) Interim unaudited financial statements for the interim period ended June 30, 2024, (iv) Form 52-110F2 - Disclosure by Venture Issuers (v) Form 58-101F2 - Corporate Governance Disclosure (Venture Issuers), and (vi) Form 51-102F6V - Statement of Executive Compensation – Venture Issuers (collectively, the“Continuous Disclosure Documents”).The Continuous Disclosure Documents are available for review online under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ( ). Following the filing of the Continuous Disclosure Documents, the Company is up to date with its continuous disclosure obligations.



In connection with the Company's applications for the revocation of the cease trade orders, the Company provided an undertaking to the Securities Regulators that it would hold an annual meeting of shareholders of the Company within three months of the Effective Date.



ABOUT 0730004 B.C. LTD.



0730004 B.C. Ltd. is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, and Alberta that is seeking to develop or acquire viable commercial assets.



On behalf of the Board of Directors



Virginia Ng

Director, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

E: ...



Cautionary Statements



This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.



Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”, or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will be taken”,“will continue”,“will occur” or“will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's intention to call an annual shareholders' meeting in accordance with the undertaking given to the Securities Regulators.



Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and the Company's ability to comply with the conditions of the Securities Regulators.



These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; and the inability of the Company to call a shareholders meeting in accordance with the undertaking given to the Securities Regulators.



Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.



Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.





Virginia Ng

0730004 B.C. Ltd.

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.