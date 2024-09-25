Nominations Now Open For The 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Celebrating 10 years of recognizing excellence, the prestigious awards honor outstanding companies and professionals shaping the future of cybersecurity.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly anticipated 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards are now open for nominations, honoring achievements and celebrating innovation, leadership, and excellence in the global cybersecurity industry. Marking 10 years of recognizing excellence since 2016, these prestigious awards honor outstanding contributions from companies, professionals, and the innovative solutions shaping the future of cybersecurity.As the cyber threat landscape continues to evolve, and expanding attack surfaces expose new vulnerabilities, the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards provide a proven platform for organizations and leaders to gain global recognition for their efforts in advancing cybersecurity practices and driving the industry forward.“As cybersecurity threats grow more sophisticated, it's the innovators and leaders who truly make an impact,” says Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.“The 2025 awards will highlight those pushing the boundaries-whether it's through pioneering AI advancements, reimagining threat detection, or developing solutions that redefine how we safeguard critical data and infrastructure in an increasingly complex digital landscape.”Why Participate in the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards?The 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards offer robust recognition, marketing, and third-party validation opportunities within the global cybersecurity community:.Global Publicity and Industry Validation: Winners and participants gain visibility through personalized nomination profiles on the awards site. They are featured in press releases, on the Cybersecurity Insiders news site, and across social media, reaching cybersecurity professionals, clients, and industry influencers across the world..Elevate Your Brand: Winning an award boosts credibility, differentiating your brand in marketing, investor relations, and product launches. It enhances both your organization's and your personal reputation, positioning you as a thought leader in cybersecurity and raising your profile in professional networks..Recognition Across Comprehensive Categories: The awards span multiple categories including products and services, professionals, company, and industry solutions, ensuring that all critical areas of cybersecurity are acknowledged. Participants can also request custom award categories to reflect their unique contributions to cybersecurity.Nomination Process and Key DatesSubmit your nominations via a user-friendly online platform. Early submissions are encouraged to maximize visibility and voting opportunities (and benefit from early-bird specials):.Nominations close January 31, 2025 (midnight PST).Awards announcements starting the week of February 24, 2025Visit the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards [ ] to submit your nomination today.About the Cybersecurity Excellence AwardsThe Cybersecurity Excellence Awards celebrate 10 years of recognizing innovation and leadership in cybersecurity. The awards honor companies, individuals, and products shaping the future of cybersecurity, from defending critical infrastructure to pioneering advancements in AI and threat detection. Winners embody the vision and expertise needed to meet today's cybersecurity challenges while setting new standards of excellence across the industry.

