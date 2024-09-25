CAQH Names Ashley Blankette As Chief Product Officer To Lead Provider And Member Data Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ashley Blankette joins CAQH to lead product strategy and development for provider and member data solutions that reduce healthcare administrative burden and improve efficiency across the industry.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CAQH, a leader in healthcare data solutions, announces the appointment of Ashley Blankette as Chief Product Officer. Blankette will lead CAQH's product strategy, innovation, and development, driving forward the organization's mission to make healthcare work better. Her leadership will guide CAQH's advancements in provider and member data management, further enhancing the healthcare experience for providers, payers, and patients.

Continue Reading

"Ashley's expertise in human-centered design and digital product management makes her uniquely qualified to drive the next chapter of innovation at CAQH," said Sarah Ahmad, CEO of CAQH. "Her leadership will help us expand our product offerings and deliver even greater value to the healthcare industry by enhancing the provider data lifecycle and reducing inefficiencies across the board."

CAQH advances healthcare with innovative provider and member data solutions.

Post this

For more than 20 years, CAQH has been trusted by stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to manage the most comprehensive provider and member data in the U.S. The company delivers proven solutions for credentialing, directory accuracy, and seamless coordination of benefits. Blankette will continue to build on this strong foundation by leading CAQH's Provider Data Lifecycle Solution, a comprehensive platform that will enable the industry to manage and share accurate, timely data essential to healthcare administration.

"I'm excited to lead CAQH's product strategy and drive bold innovations that will transform how the industry manages healthcare data," said Blankette. "By focusing on reducing administrative complexity, we'll enable providers and payers to deliver more efficient, patient-centered care."

Ashley Blankette joins CAQH with 18 years of experience in digital design, product management, and customer experience. She previously served as Vice President of Digital Product Management and Experience at Highmark Health, where she led the creation of large-scale digital platforms to improve health engagement for members nationwide. At CAQH, she will oversee both member data and provider data solutions, driving efforts to reduce administrative complexity, alleviate provider burden, and address fragmentation across the healthcare ecosystem.

For more information, please visit CAQH or contact Samantha Holvey at [email protected] .

About CAQH

CAQH offers the most comprehensive repository of provider and member data in the U.S. and is trusted by stakeholders from across the healthcare ecosystem to make healthcare work better.

For more than 20 years, CAQH has partnered with millions of providers, thousands of health plans, state Medicaid agencies, and leading healthcare stakeholders who leverage our solutions, operating rules, and insights to connect and exchange data every day as a part of the business of healthcare. Learn more at

CAQH.



SOURCE CAQH

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED