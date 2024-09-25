Hexagon Purus And Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Has Agreed To Amend Certain Rights To Convert Or Dispose Of Any Of Its Convertible Bonds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the convertible loan agreements for the NOK 800,000,000 Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds 2023/2028 with ISIN NO 0012851858 (the“First Convertible Bonds”) and the NOK 999,950,000 Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds 2024/2029 with ISIN NO 0013106732 (the“Second Convertible Bonds”) (together the“Convertible Bonds”).

Hexagon Purus ASA ("Hexagon Purus" or the "Company") has today signed an agreement with Mitsui & Co, Ltd. ("Mitsui") where the parties have agreed that Mitsui shall not use a right to convert to ordinary shares or to dispose of any of its Convertible Bonds without the written consent of the Board of Directors of Hexagon Purus until the earlier of i) the date on which the Company becomes profitable on a Profit After Tax (PAT) basis (measured by PAT attributable to equity holders of the parent in the Company's group income statement), and ii) 1 January 2028 for the First Convertible Bonds and 1 January 2029 for Second Convertible Bonds, respectively, together referred to as the "Additional Lock-up". The Additional Lock-up applies to Mitsui only, and the rights for other holders of the First Convertible Bonds and Second Convertible Bonds are as per the original convertible loan agreements. The Additional Lock-up shall not apply in certain events, including the occurrence of a Corporate Transaction Event (as defined in the terms for the Convertible Bonds), event of default or tender offer relating to the Company. The terms of the existing lock-up undertakings provided by Mitsui outlined in the previous announcements on 1 March 2023 and 20 December 2023 will remain in force.

