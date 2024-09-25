Thelocspot Expands To Houston, Bringing Premium Loc Services And Education To The Heart Of Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TheLocSpot Houston Location

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Loc culture has a new home in Houston! Thelocspot , a Detroit-born, 100% Black-owned and woman-owned salon, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location at 6656 Antoine Dr, Houston, TX 77091 . Known for its dedication to creating the best locs-not“dreads”-Thelocspot has earned a reputation for excellence and cultural pride, making it a favorite among clients who appreciate top-tier hair care with a personal touch.

Thelocspot Houston brings all the same signature services that have made its Detroit location a success: expert loc maintenance, intricate styling, and deep treatments to keep your locs healthy and thriving. Plus, there's no need to book months in advance-walk-ins are welcome every day, making it easier than ever for Houston locals to access the city's best loc care.

In addition to their hands-on services, Thelocspot also offers education for stylists. Their professional loc classes are designed to teach stylists the ins and outs of loc care, from proper techniques to cultural significance, ensuring they can provide their clients with the best care possible.

The expansion to Houston is a major milestone for Thelocspot.“Houston is such a diverse and creative city, and we're excited to become a part of that energy. This isn't just about hair-it's about creating a space where people feel seen, celebrated, and empowered,” says Aliya Foutner the founder of Thelocspot.

To make their services even more accessible, Thelocspot offers a buy-now, pay-later option for clients who want to get their locs done without worrying about the upfront cost. Everyone deserves to look and feel their best, no matter their budget, and Thelocspot is here to make that possible.

Ready for a fresh start with your locs? Stop by Thelocspot Houston today and see what all the buzz is about!

Aliya Foutner

TheLocSpot Houston

+1 346-462-1896

