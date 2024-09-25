From Passion To Policy: How PM Modi Transformed 'Chess Education' In Gujarat During His Tenure As Chief Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) "Jivanna so ranj nu nivaran kare te shatranj" (Chess is a game that can alleviate a hundred pains of life) -- this insightful quote from Prime Narendra Modi reflects his profound appreciation for chess. The Modi Archive X handle in a post on Wednesday highlighted PM Modi's passion and expertise in the game as he met the Indian men's and women's teams that won historic maiden medals in the recently-concluded 45th Chess in Budapest, Hungary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for his passion for chess, which he believes helps alleviate stress and provides direction in life. During his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2009, he made chess a mandatory subject in schools in Ahmedabad district, with plans to expand this initiative statewide in the following years. This was revealed in the post shared on the Modi Archive X handle.

PM Modi's interest in promoting chess was inspired by his visit to Baku, Azerbaijan, before he became CM in 2001, says the handle. He was captivated not only by the presence of eight grandmasters, including the legendary Garry Kasparov, but also by how deeply chess was embedded in the local culture.

He noted that children in Baku seemed smarter than their peers in the erstwhile USSR, attributing this to their early introduction to chess. To popularise the game across Gujarat, PM Modi organised the 'Swarnim Chess Mahotsav' as part of his Khel Mahakumbh initiative.

According to the post on the Modi Archive X handle, in 2010, the event attracted over 20,000 chess players for a simultaneous gameplay session, setting a new Guinness World Record and surpassing Mexico's previous achievement.

Chess champion Viswanathan Anand praised PM Modi's efforts to promote chess in Gujarat as a means of enhancing children's mental development.

In 2012, to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, PM Modi held the 'Swami Vivekananda Mahila Chess Mahotsav', a groundbreaking event aimed at breaking stereotypes. This tournament, hosted at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir, saw participation from over 3,500 women chess players, along with more than 1,250 Divyangjans, including visually impaired participants.

Through this initiative, PM Modi sent a powerful message: chess is not just a "man's game"; it is a game for every mind, spirit, and soul.