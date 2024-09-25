New Report Highlights Community Colleges As Untapped Resource In Strengthening Apprenticeships Amid A Changing Labor Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Study from Apprenticeships for America reveals 567% increase in community college-sponsored apprenticeships since 2016; outlines strategies for connecting students with jobs and employer-sponsored training

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apprenticeships for America -a national nonprofit and coalition of more than 2,000 employers, service providers, colleges, organizations and researchers working to expand access to high-quality apprenticeship programs-today released a new report that reveals the significant untapped potential of community colleges in expanding access to apprenticeship opportunities.

"With more Americans questioning the worth of a traditional four-year degree, community colleges are proving their immense value-not only as hubs for short-term training and skills, but as powerful drivers of long-term career and economic mobility, especially for underrepresented students," said John Colborn, executive director of Apprenticeships for America . "This report underscores the vital role these institutions play in advancing apprenticeships and creating pathways to high-quality jobs that are critical to the future of our workforce."

The report-entitled How Community Colleges Can Help Scale US Apprenticeships: Evidence from the Field-found that the number of community colleges providing apprenticeship programs has expanded more than fivefold since 2016, but less than half of those registered as providers currently have active apprentices enrolled.

The report reveals a significant increase in the involvement of community colleges in apprenticeship programs over the past decade. Nationally, the number of community college sponsors with active apprenticeships has increased dramatically (567%) since 2016, growing from just 30 sponsors to over 200 by 2023. However, despite their potential, community college apprenticeship programs remain massively underutilized. Of the more than 541 community or technical colleges registered as apprenticeship sponsors, less than half had active apprentices in 2023, representing a mere 3% of all civilian apprentices in the U.S.

The growth reflects a broadening interest among community colleges in maintaining active apprenticeship programs and a growth in the number of active apprentices at community colleges. However, despite this positive trend, the average number of apprentices at each community college site has decreased over time, indicating that while more colleges are participating, many are doing so on a smaller scale.

In addition to looking at the national landscape of community college-sponsored apprenticeships, the report also included a deeper dive into 18 community colleges that engaged in a variety of apprenticeship-related functions beyond traditional educational roles. It also calls for increased federal, state and local investment in community college-sponsored apprenticeship programs and other policy changes to ensure these programs have sustainable funding and impact.

Apprenticeships for America (AFA) is a national nonprofit whose mission is to scale apprenticeship in the U.S. beyond traditional construction trades, provide career options, and widen direct paths to rewarding careers benefitting America's workers and helping employers grow their businesses with skilled workers. Following the examples of more successful developed country competitors such as Australia, Canada, and the UK, AFA is focused on the critical role played by intermediaries (such as industry associations, community colleges, workforce boards, nonprofits, labor organizations, staffing, and business services firms) in building and operating apprenticeship programs for employers. AFA has built and mobilized a robust network of over 200 apprenticeship intermediaries, recruiting and incentivizing employers across growing industries and occupations and actively assisting them in developing, operating, and sustaining quality apprenticeship programs.

