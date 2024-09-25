Sodium Benzoate Global Market 2024 To Reach $0.8 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The sodium benzoate market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.61 billion in 2023 to $0.64 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to stability and shelf-life demands, expansion of beverage sector, globalization of food industry, changing consumer lifestyles, regulatory approvals.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Sodium Benzoate Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The sodium benzoate market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $0.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growth in organic preservatives, demand in developing regions, clean label trends, regulatory changes, expansion of beverages.

Growth Driver Of The Sodium Benzoate Market

The increasing demand from the cosmetics industry is expected to propel the growth of the sodium benzoate market going forward. Cosmetics refer to a category of health and beauty goods used to improve the appearance of a person's body. Sodium benzoate is utilized as a preservative in both cosmetics and food goods, as it inhibits both bacterial and fungal growth.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Sodium Benzoate Market Growth?

Key players in the tem market include Foodchem International Corporation, A.M. Food Chemical Co, Brown Chemical Co., Wuhan Youji Industry Company Limited, Jarchem Industries Inc., FBC Industries Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Spectrum Chemicals, DuPont de Nemours Company, Tengzhou Tenglong Chemical Co. Ltd., Cellmark USA LLC, Ganesh Benzoplast Limited, Vizag Chemicals, Krishna Chemicals, Eastman Chemical Company, MERCK KGaA, LANXESS, Akema S.r.l., Zancheng Life Sciences Ltd., Reagents, Charkit Chemical Corp, Tulstar Products Inc., Shandong Tong Tai Wei Run, Vertellus, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Macco Organiques Inc., W. Ulrich GmbH , COFERMIN CHEMICALS GMBH & CO. KG , Wuhan Biet Co. Ltd., Atul Limited.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Sodium Benzoate Market Size?

Major companies operating market are entering into strategic partnerships to launch new products. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Sodium Benzoate Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Industrial Grade, Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade

2) By Form: Powder, Granules, Flakes, Other Forms

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Retailer, Offline Retailer

4) By Application: Antifungal Agent, Antimicrobial Agent, Rust And Corrosion Inhibitor, Preservative, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Sodium Benzoate Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Sodium Benzoate Market Definition

Sodium benzoate is an odorless, crystalline powder formed by the combination of benzoic acid with sodium hydroxide.

The main types of sodium benzoate are industrial grade, food grade, and pharmaceutical grade. Industrial-grade products made for the industry can withstand more severe circumstances than those made for consumers. It is available in the form of powder, granules, flakes, and others, which are distributed by various channels including online and offline retailers for several applications including antifungal agents, antimicrobial agents, rust and corrosion inhibitors, preservatives, and others.

Sodium Benzoate Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global sodium benzoate market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Sodium Benzoate Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sodium benzoate market size, sodium benzoate market drivers and trends, sodium benzoate market major players and sodium benzoate market growth across geographies.

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

