Rad Power Bikes Expands Its Omnichannel Retail Experience to Include BestBuy and Select Best Buy Stores

SEATTLE, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rad Power Bikes TM today announced its teaming up with Best Buy to increase the brand's retail presence to include 150 Best Buy stores nationwide and BestBuy . After several product launches, this availability enhances the seamless integration of Rad's retail channels, enriching the customer journey from to in-store. This expansion of Rad's omnichannel experience underscores the company's dedication to creating a world where transportation is not only energy-efficient and accessible but also enjoyable for everyone, no matter where they shop or how they engage with the brand.

As Rad continues to redefine sustainable transportation, the expansion to Best Buy will provide more customers with direct access to Rad's industry-leading products in physical retail locations and online. Starting today, customers can purchase some of our rider's favorite Rad products and accessories at BestBuy , and next month in 150 Best Buy stores nationwide.

"Rad Power Bikes is strategically positioning itself for sustained growth by focusing on safety, reliability, and customer accessibility," said Phil Molyneux, CEO of Rad Power Bikes. "Our commitment to strengthening our product offerings and broadening our retail experiences for customers ensures more people can experience the benefits of ebikes. As we continue to innovate and grow beyond our direct-to-consumer roots, we remain dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of safety, quality, and customer satisfaction, which have been key in building our strong reputation with customers and retailers large and small."

Rad is also expanding its retail partner program and is pleased to announce the appointment of industry veteran George Lee as Director of Sales. This key addition will further strengthen and grow the company's retail partnerships, enhancing the overall customer experience and accelerating growth.

Rad Power Bikes is also planning exciting Black Friday deals on its versatile ebikes to offer even more customers the opportunity to experience the freedom and convenience of Rad Power Bikes at a great value.

Rad Power Bikes offers test rides and in-store support at its RadRetail locations, ensuring that customers can find the right ebike for their needs, whether commuting, adventuring, delivery, or hauling kids. For more information on how Rad Power Bikes is making ebikes more accessible, and to locate a store near you, visit here .

About Rad Power Bikes

Rad Power Bikes boasts a full lineup of affordable ebikes and accessories that are changing the way people and products ride for good. Founded in 2007, Rad's team of passionate ebike enthusiasts creates products and service solutions that are purpose-built for everything, whether for commuting, adventuring, delivery, or hauling kids. The ebikes and accessories are all designed in-house at its Seattle headquarters. The company serves riders across the U.S. and Canada, and has nine RadRetail locations, and more than 1,200 retail and service partners across North America by TIME, Fast Company, and Inc. as one of the most innovative and influential companies, Rad Power Bikes is on a mission to build a world where transportation is energy-efficient, enjoyable, and accessible to all.

