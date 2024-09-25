(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Findings reinforce the value of the MMRF's integrated clinical and translational research expertise to provide a deeper understanding of multiple myeloma and improve how the is treated



The MMRF CoMMpassSM Study was cited in 17 abstracts, highlighting how MMRF-led collaborations yield important insights that drive progress in patient care Data on the MMRF's educational programs showcase how its programs positively impact patient engagement and empowerment to improve outcomes



NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) announced today new data from two posters and two oral presentations to be shared at the 21st International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting, being held in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, September 25-28, 2024.

"Since its inception, the MMRF has been powering research and fueling breakthroughs and discoveries that enable us to improve how we treat multiple myeloma,” said George Mulligan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of the MMRF.“The breadth of our data shared at the IMS meeting reinforce the value of our integrated clinical and translational capabilities. Our unbiased, patient-centric approach allows us to focus on the most important research to improve patient survival. We are pleased that two MMRF abstracts have been selected for presentation in the 2nd abstract session on Wednesday and will be described by MMRF's Senior Scientist, Dr. Chaitanya 'Chuck' Acharya.”

Data presented by the MMRF highlights recent progress in our decades of work to improve outcomes and ultimately cure multiple myeloma.

The first talk by Dr. Acharya will describe immune data from 263 patients enrolled in the MMRF CoMMpassSM Study, highlighting features of immune malfunction in newly diagnosed myeloma. This highly collaborative multi-center project, called an“Immune Atlas” of myeloma, provides unique insights into disease development and treatment outcomes. The other oral presentation provides an update on the MMRF's MyDRUGSM clinical trial. In this innovative precision medicine trial, the MMRF partnered with eight different biopharma companies to test targeted therapies in specific, tumor mutation-defined groups of patients. Research on associated patient bone marrow samples revealed the effects of the drug on both the tumor and immune cells. Together these presentations highlight the MMRF's unique leadership across important, highly collaborative research studies that bridge clinical and translational specialties.

Other scientific data being shared include:



An analysis exploring the potential of blood tests to serve as a less invasive method than the traditional bone marrow biopsy to monitor immune changes to treatment, and for discovering new, more practical biomarkers to understand a patient's outcome

An analysis of longitudinal follow-up with patients who participated in MMRF educational programs, showing high rates of empowerment and improved communication with their healthcare team Data from the MMRF CoMMpass Study, the largest and most complete clinical and molecular dataset in multiple myeloma, are cited in a total of 17 abstracts, reinforcing the enduring value of this real-world translational study for the global research community. With over 1,100 patients across 76 clinical sites, CoMMpass is the most influential and impactful study ever done to advance our understanding of myeloma disease biology.



MMRF Oral Presentation Details

Title : A single-cell atlas of bone marrow immune microenvironment characterizes dysregulation associated with multiple myeloma outcomes

Date & Time : September 25, 2024, 11:30 a.m. BRT (Abstract Session 2)

Presenter : Chaitanya Acharya, Ph.D., PSM, Senior Scientist, Translational Research, MMRF

Title : Single-cell analyses of bone marrow immune microenvironment in RRMM subjects treated with MEK1/2 inhibitors reveal IRF1-mediated IFN/PDL1 signaling axes

Date & Time : September 25, 2024, 12:18 p.m. BRT (Abstract Session 2)

Presenter : Chaitanya Acharya, Ph.D., PSM, Senior Scientist, Translational Research, MMRF

MMRF Poster Details

Title : T-cell receptor repertoire analysis of blood and bone marrow samples from multiple myeloma patients

Date & Time : September 25, 2024, 12:30 p.m. BRT

Presenter : Chaitanya Acharya, Ph.D., PSM, Senior Scientist, Translational Research, MMRF

Title : Empowering multiple myeloma patients impact of MMRF® education programs and results of patient outcomes

Date & Time : September 27, 2024, 12:00 p.m. BRT

Presenter: Anne Quinn Young, MPH, Chief Mission Officer, MMRF

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the plasma cells that develops in bone marrow. It is the second most common blood cancer in the U.S., with 35,750 new cases and 12,590 deaths estimated to occur this year. New targeted agents and therapies have resulted in better outcomes, but most multiple myeloma patients eventually relapse.

About CoMMpass SM

The MMRF CoMMpassSM Study is a collaboration with 76 clinical centers and 1,100 patients with active multiple myeloma, who enrolled at diagnosis and were followed for at least eight years. The study maps patients' tumor genomic profile to clinical outcomes with the goal of developing a more complete understanding of both disease biology and the patient's response to treatments. With its inclusion in more than 200 published or presented studies, CoMMpass represents the largest longitudinal genomic dataset in multiple myeloma and has led to groundbreaking discoveries that have transformed how researchers understand the biology of the disease. The MMRF continues to support the use of this resource and makes the CoMMpass data available to other researchers globally.

About the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF)

The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) is the largest nonprofit in the world solely focused on accelerating a cure for each and every multiple myeloma patient. We drive the development and delivery of next-generation therapies, leverage data to identify optimal and more personalized treatment approaches, and empower myeloma patients and the broader community with information and resources to extend their lives. Central to our mission is our commitment to advancing health equity so that all myeloma patients can benefit from the scientific and clinical advances we pursue. Since our inception, the MMRF has raised over $600 million for research, opened nearly 100 clinical trials, and helped bring 15+ FDA-approved therapies to market, which have tripled the life expectancy of myeloma patients. To learn more, visit .

