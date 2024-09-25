Volunteer Opportunities Open For The 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships Nov. 9-17 In Mesa, Arizona

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championship

Over 2,000 volunteer hours available at USA Pickleball Nationals

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- USA Pickleball (USAP), the National Governing Body for the of pickleball in the U.S., has opened volunteer applications for the 2024 BioFreeze USA Pickleball National Championships Nov. 9-17 at the Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa, Arizona.

“From the first serve to the final match, volunteers are critical to the success of Nationals ,” said Jose Moreno, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer of USA Pickleball“As a non-profit organization, having a strong volunteer base to help us make this event an incredible experience for our members is invaluable.”

Positions available include tournament logistics, hospitality support, medal management, event operations, greeters and more.

Volunteers can register at usapickleballnationals now through Nov. 1, or until shifts are filled. All volunteers are required to sign up for a minimum of three shifts, with each lasting between 4-6 hours. Shifts are available during morning, afternoon and evening time slots.

All volunteer roles are unpaid, but will receive a Nationals t-shirt, hospitality and a swag bag to remember their experience. All volunteers must attend a virtual or in-person training session, dates will be provided closer to the event.

The 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships will feature amateur divisions including Junior through 80+ and adaptive events. USA Pickleball members secured their spots by competing in a USA Pickleball Golden Ticket qualifying event.

For more event information including the schedule, tickets and event updates, visit usapickleballnationals.

###

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.

