Blueprint Music Studios: Valley Live Rehearsal And Recording Studio Celebrates First Anniversary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jasan Radford of Centershift

Blueprint Sessions Live - Jack Lue

Jasan Radford and Ted Wenri of Blueprint Studios

The top LA Valley-based rehearsal and recording studio supports The Sound Of Youth

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blueprint Music Studios , Los Angeles Valley's top live rehearsal and recording studio for bands, artists, and musicians of all types, has reached its one-year milestone of business. Blueprint Studios opened its doors in July of 2023 and is a multi-unit, private rehearsal location that gives artists in and around the Conejo Valley a premium and budget-friendly home for practicing and recording their favorite genres of music. On any given day, guests can find talent ranging from young students to major label artists in session at Blueprint, and the team has also expanded by launching their recent Blueprint Sessions streaming series, premiering in the Fall of 2024.

📅 Blueprint Studios was founded in 2023 by area musicians Jason Radford (Left) of OneSideZero and Ted Wenri (right), who also plays with Radford in Centershift and is a US Army Veteran.

🎛️ The property bolsters six air-conditioned rehearsal rooms with a full PA and backline.

🎤 Blueprint has an expansive, live stage room for private rehearsals, performances, and recording with a private control room included. Bands can rent daily or weekly and utilize a Blueprint live or studio sound engineer.

🎥 The Blueprint Sessions, filmed monthly, invite emerging talent to film episodes for their ongoing series. Episode 1 is set to premiere in the Fall, with performances by Taproot, Fake Figures, Xtine & The Reckless Hearts, The Anti-Groupies, Annie O'Malley, and more.

🎹 This Saturday, 9/28, music fans can attend the studio's latest all-day Blueprint Sessions event. Enjoy live performances from local artists, including Shark Head, Sidechhicks, Mason Zero, and more. Get tickets today .

As Blueprint Studios expands its footprint around Westlake Village, the founding team has carefully built quality relationships within the music community, leveraging their past successes working for major labels and touring with chart-topping bands worldwide. The team has created a non-profit, The Blueprint Music Academy, which provides resources, equipment, and coaching to underprivileged youth and emerging talent in the greater Los Angeles area.

Blueprint Studios Website

The Blueprint Sessions

About Blueprint Studios:

Blueprint Studios has become a top choice for new and established Los Angeles Valley musicians. With modern facilities and skilled engineers, it attracts artists looking to improve their sound. The studio is known for offering excellent rehearsal spaces, recording rooms, and production services across many genres. Whether it's a new band or a famous artist, Blueprint's supportive environment and high-quality equipment help musicians focus on creating their best work.

About The Blueprint Sessions:

The Blueprint Sessions are led by Executive Producers Jason Radford, Brian Lacy, Amber Bruno, and Michael Margules, all of whom are industry veterans with many years of experience in the music, TV, and film industries. Our mission is to foster the growth of youthful musicians and revitalize the music scene. The Blueprint Sessions aims to showcase up-and-coming bands and established acts to as many people as possible locally and worldwide.

Each episode will feature three next-generation bands and a known headliner. The format will make for an incredible show and give each band the opportunity to play with and reach that headliner's audience. The future is with“Theound of Youth," we are here to give the next generation of artists a platform to showcase their talents and be part of this movement.

Media Contact:

Bob Bradley

...

Jasan Radford

...

Robert Bradley

Bradley PR and Marketing

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.