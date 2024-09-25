When Govinda Revealed That He Had Always Been A Slave To His Mother

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) actor-dancer Govinda, best known for his performances in 'Hero No.1' and 'Dulhe Raja' had once revealed that he has always been a slave to his mother.

During a promotional interview for his 2000 comedy-drama film, 'Joru Ka Ghulam' Govinda said,“Joru kyun? main ye kahunga ki main aurat is shabd ki hi respect karta hoon, iss naam ka hi ghulam hoo. Maine zindagi bhar apni maa kee ghulami ki hai aur main apni wife se kehta tha ki jab tak tum ho, jab tak meri maa hai, tab tak tumhe meri jo maa kahegi wo karna aur uske baad ek baad tum successful ho jao, phir zindagi bhar main tumhara ghulam hoon aur iss pyaar mein aur iss ghulami mein ghulami nahin hoti, ibadat hoti hai, izzat hoti hai, mohabbat hoti hai, bahut saari cheez hai.”

(Why Joru? I would say that I, as a woman, respect only this word. I am a slave to this name only. I have been a slave to my mother all my life and I used to tell my wife that as long as you are there as long as my mother is there, you have to do whatever my mother says and after that, once you become successful, I will be your slave for the rest of your life and in this love and slavery, there is no slavery. There is worship, respect, love, and many other things).

Govinda's mother renowned actress-singer Nirmala Devi took her last breath on June 15, 1996. Nirmala was the wife of the late 1940s actor Arun Kumar Ahuja.

She has five children, including Govinda and 'Aunty No.1' fame film director Kirti Kumar.

Govinda's uncle Anand Singh introduced Govinda in the 1986 film 'Tan-Badan'. Anand's sister-in-law, Sunita Munjal, fell in love with Govinda during that time, and they got married on 11 March 1987 which was kept as a secret for almost four years.

The duo have two children named daughter Narmada Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan who have worked in Bollywood films. Their eldest daughter who had a premature birth died when she was four months old.

–IANS

ays/