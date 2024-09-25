Exactech Announces First Total Ankle Surgeries With New 3D-Printed Tibial Implants

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GAINESVILLE, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exactech , a global medical leader, announced today the successful completion of the first ankle replacement surgeries using its new Vantage® Ankle 3D and 3D+ tibial implants.

James Lachman, MD, of St. Luke's University Network, performed the first ankle procedure last week in Easton, Penn.

Exactech completes first surgeries with its new 3D-printed tibial implants. The new implants can be used with its vitamin E polyethylene, curved or flat cut taluses, patient-specific instrumentation and ankle navigation system, ExactechGPS® Ankle.

"It is exciting to be the first to implant Exactech's latest ankle products and provide my patients with their differentiating benefits," said Lachman. "The Vantage Ankle 3D+ prosthesis particularly stands out with its ability to address a greater variety of cases with simplified instrumentation."

Exactech's Vantage Ankle 3D and 3D+ tibial implants provide surgeons with tibial stem heights from 10 to 30mm and the added benefits of 3D printing. Additive manufacturing creates a surface that mimics the trabecular nature of cancellous bone. Along with the 3D-printed surface, the implants also feature spiked pegs and a tall sharp central cage, with growing diameters, to aid with initial fixation.

"Last week, nearly 8 years to the day following the first Vantage Ankle implantation, Jim Nunley and I are excited to have immediately followed Jim Lachman's experience with two Vantage Ankle 3D+ total ankle arthroplasties at Duke," Exactech Design Team Surgeon Mark Easley, MD, said.

"After several years of developing the 3D+ tibial component with the outstanding Exactech engineers and other design team surgeons, Jim, Jim [Lachman] and I are pleased how the new tibial components and instrumentation seamlessly melded with the existing talar component options. The additive manufacturing, and the press-fit pegs and augmented central cage afford satisfying initial tibial component stability. Particularly exciting is how the intuitive instrumentation allows for reliable and reproducible insertion of a stemmed tibial component through a routine anterior ankle surgical approach."

These latest product additions follow a wide array of recent clearances and launches by Exactech in the foot and ankle market. Earlier this year, the company launched a new advanced vitamin E polyethylene insert, Activit-ETM, and is preparing to launch the world's first ankle navigation system, ExactechGPS® Ankle. In addition, Exactech released additional patient-specific cutting guides, a collaboration with 3D Systems, that are compatible with the new implants.

Learn more about the Vantage Ankle 3D and 3D+ tibial implants and Exactech's full foot and ankle portfolio by visiting .

About Exactech

Exactech is a global medical technology leader that empowers orthopaedic surgeons with innovative implants, surgical instruments and the Active Intelligence® (AI) ecosystem of smart technologies to give patients EXACTLY what they need to regain mobility. Visit

for more information and connect with us on

The Vantage Ankle PSI is manufactured by 3D Systems, Inc., and distributed by Exactech in the U.S. ExactechGPS is developed by Blue Ortho, an Exactech subsidiary, and distributed by Exactech, Inc.

SOURCE Exactech, Inc

