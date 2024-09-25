Iwallet® First To Allow Zelle® Invoicing To Smes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

iWallet today announced that it is the first company to enable Zelle® invoicing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), marking a significant milestone in the evolution of digital payment solutions. With this innovative integration, SMEs can now leverage Zelle® for invoicing, facilitating seamless and efficient payment processes.

Key features of iWallet's Zelle invoicing include:



Zero Processing Fees: iWallet eliminates processing fees when using Zelle®, making it more cost-effective for SMEs.



Easy Reconciliation and Tracking: Businesses can effortlessly manage and monitor their payments, enhancing operational efficiency.

Real-Time Notifications: Users will receive immediate updates on payment status, improving cash flow management.

Traditionally, Zelle, operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, has been utilized primarily for peer-to-peer transactions, limiting its application for SMEs. However, iWallet has developed a patent-pending P2B (person-to-business) notification system that allows SMEs to send and track invoices efficiently, thereby saving them time and money.

"Adding the ability for SMEs to receive invoice payments via Zelle democratizes payments," states Jim Kolchin, iWallet Founder and CEO. "The Zelle integration builds upon our commitment to innovation and expanding the accessibility of digital payments."

