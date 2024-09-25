National Police Athletic / Activities Leagues Names Dr. Steve Coan Executive Director And Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Coan to lead National PAL's mission of empowering youth and strengthening communities

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Athletic / Activities Leagues, Inc. (National PAL) announces today that Dr. Steve Coan has been named executive director and chief operating officer. Dr. Coan, currently a senior administrator at Ripon College in Wisconsin, has been a national leader in developing partnerships between higher education, youth services, and K12 education for decades, and will lead National PAL's operations and strategic growth.

"Dr. Coan has a history with National PAL, working with many of our chapters over the years to bridge the gap in STEM education for the most disadvantaged youth, and promoting mentoring and partnerships that empower youth," said Chris Hill, CEO of National PAL. "Having led four organizations as CEO or COO, and consulted with many others, he is a proven non-profit manager who cares deeply about our nation's youth."

In his role, Coan will oversee the strategic direction and daily operations, ensuring the effective implementation of programs that support youth development and community engagement across the country. He will also work closely with law enforcement agencies and local chapters to enhance outreach efforts and foster stronger relationships between youth and their communities.

"I have deep admiration for the thousands of PAL volunteers and law enforcement officers across our nation, police officers, sheriffs, campus police, and federal agents, who give their time to help kids, every day, in some of the most forgotten neighborhoods of our country," Coan said. "PAL reaches places and kids that other agencies cannot or do not, because law enforcement officers, in addition to putting their lives on the line every day, are also at the front line of human need on a daily basis."

Coan, a native of Boston, hails from a law enforcement family and served for many years on the police commission in Stonington, Connecticut.

He is also a trustee of the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation and a commissioner with the New England Commission for Higher Education, a federally recognized accrediting agency for colleges and universities.

Coan is an alumnus of Brandeis University, where he earned a master's degree in management of youth services and a PhD in social policy.

"I pledge to give my all to assuring that our PAL chapters and kids are not forgotten, and to fight every day for the resources and advocacy that our chapters need to better serve young people," Coan said.

About National PAL

The National Association of Police Athletic/Activities Leagues, Inc (National PAL) is a nonprofit organization committed to providing youth with opportunities for growth and development through positive engagement with law enforcement. With over 300 chapters nationwide, National PAL serves millions of young people, fostering a safer and more supportive community through mentorship, leadership programs, and recreational activities.

To learn more about National PAL's programs or how to get involved, visit: nationalpal.

