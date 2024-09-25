Woodruff Sawyer Introduces WS Connect - A Proprietary Digital Platform For A Streamlined Employee Benefits Program

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer , one of the largest independent insurance brokers in the United States, proudly announces the launch of a powerful new digital platform-WS Connect. This game-changing tool is designed to centralize and secure clients' benefits portfolio information and provide an enhanced collaborative user experience for clients and their Woodruff Sawyer service team.

Bringing Order to Chaos

Woodruff Sawyer CEO Andy Barrengos talks about the value of WS Connect.

In today's dynamic business environment, managing benefits programs can be complex and overwhelming. Employee Benefits teams often grapple with the intricacies of renewal processes, carrier contacts, program documents, and compliance deadlines, which can hinder their efficiency.

Access to Real-Time Information

WS Connect addresses these challenges by offering a user-friendly experience that consolidates all essential benefits policy details, documents, and contact information into one accessible platform. This solution simplifies the management of employee benefits programs, both domestically and globally, ensuring a more organized and efficient workflow.

Designed With and For Our Clients

Camille Couture, Woodruff Sawyer's Director of Operations for Employee Benefits and Project Lead, remarked, "Our proprietary platform was developed based on valuable input from our clients. They emphasized how real-time plan updates, compliance reminders, and easy access to aggregate plan details and documents have significantly simplified their day-to-day tasks."

Dave Erickson, Woodruff Sawyer's Employee Benefits Practice Leader added, "This platform marks a major advancement for both our clients and Woodruff Sawyer. Built around extensive client feedback, it enhances our exceptional service, allowing clients to seamlessly collaborate with our Employee Benefits team, with real-time information just a click away."

WS Connect is designed to meet the toughest privacy regulations. Data is protected by advanced encryption protocols, regular audits, and multi-factor authentication. With WS Connect, your data is secure and compliant.

About Woodruff Sawyer

As one of the largest independent insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the US, Woodruff Sawyer protects the people and assets of more than 4,000 companies. We provide expert counsel and fierce advocacy to protect clients against their most critical risks in property and casualty, management liability, cyber liability, employee benefits, and personal wealth management. An active partner of Assurex Global and International Benefits Network, we provide expertise and customized solutions where clients need it, with headquarters in San Francisco, offices throughout the US, and global reach on six continents. For more information, call 844.972.6326, or visit woodruffsawyer



