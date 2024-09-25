Pediatric Cardiologist Dr. Steven M. Lorch Joins Modern Heart And Vascular

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Lorch, Cardiologist, Joins Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

Dr. Steven Lorch, Pediatric Cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

Modern Heart and Vascular expands Pediatric Care with the addition of Dr. Steven M. Lorch

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Steven M. Lorch, a highly skilled pediatric cardiologist , has joined Modern Heart and Vascular . He received his medical degree from Emory University School of and has been in practice for more than 20 years. Dr. Lorch brings extensive experience in treating a wide range of pediatric cardiovascular conditions and performing cardiology procedures.Dr. Lorch's clinical focus includes caring for fetuses, infants, children, and adolescents with cardiovascular or cardiac abnormalities. He previously served as the assistant head of the Pediatric Echocardiography Laboratory at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, specializing in non-invasive imaging techniques, including transthoracic echocardiography (TTE), transesophageal echocardiography (TEE), fetal echocardiography, and myocardial strain analysis.Specialized Pediatric Cardiac Treatment OptionsDr. Lorch treats children for a variety of cardiac abnormalities, such as heart murmurs, tachycardia, and palpitations. He works closely with families and parents, educating them on their children's conditions. His specialization extends to caring for fetuses, infants, children, and adolescents with cardiovascular or cardiac abnormalities, encompassing congenital heart defects, heart muscle disorders, rhythm disturbances, and hypertension. Pediatric cardiology involves the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of congenital and acquired cardiovascular issues from birth through young adulthood.Approach to MedicineDr. Lorch's approach to medicine is characterized by a commitment to excellence and continuous learning. As a board-certified pediatric cardiologist and a Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP), he focuses on delivering high-quality, personalized care to pediatric patients. His extensive training and dedication to ongoing professional development ensure that he remains at the forefront of advancements in pediatric cardiology.EducationDr. Lorch earned his MD from Emory University in 2001. He completed his pediatric residency at Baylor College of Medicine and pursued a fellowship in pediatric cardiology at Washington University/B-JH/SLCH Consortium, graduating in 2007.

Dr. Steven Lorch

Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

+1 832-644-8930

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.