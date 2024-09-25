Mantashyants Business Club Expands To The Netherlands And Belgium

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW CASTLE, DE, ARMENIA, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Mantashyants Business Club, the largest Armenian business in the world, proudly announces the official opening of its 18th branch, extending its reach to the Netherlands and Belgium-home to significant Armenian communities. This new branch will connect prominent Armenian business leaders in both countries, further strengthening the club's global influence.Vahram Mirakyan, co-founder and president of the Mantashyants Entrepreneurs Union, along with a delegation of Armenian entrepreneurs, attended the official inauguration of the "Mantashyants Netherlands-Belgium" branch. Co-founded by Onik Kadyan and Gevorg Kadyan, this new branch will serve as a gateway for Armenian entrepreneurs in the region to join a vibrant and growing pan-Armenian business network.Attendees at the event included Mantashyants members from eight different countries, who discussed the prospects and roadmap for the branch's future activities. Mirakyan emphasized the importance of the new branch in fostering cross-border collaboration within the Armenian community.“At the moment, the 'Mantashyants Netherlands-Belgium' branch will operate together, but eventually, it will split into two branches. We already have club members from both the Netherlands and Belgium,” said Mirakyan during the ceremony.“These will be our second and third branches in Europe, following our establishment in Germany. In the next four months, we will launch four more branches across Europe, reinforcing our commitment to rapid expansion.”The Mantashyants Business Club is the largest and most influential Armenian business network worldwide, with over 650 active members and more than 1,000 events held annually. The club brings together ambitious Armenian entrepreneurs from various industries, helping them grow and develop their businesses on a global scale. The network provides its members with unparalleled access to resources, knowledge, and connections across the business world.Mantashyants members enjoy a wide range of services and opportunities designed to foster their growth and success. These include regular business education and development programs that help sharpen members' skills and knowledge. The club also offers monthly business tours to various cities around the world, providing members with invaluable opportunities for international networking and market exploration. In addition, over 50 events are hosted globally each month, ranging from formal business meetings to informal networking gatherings, allowing members to connect, learn, and expand their businesses. Mantashyants also caters to key industries, with specialized groups formed for sectors such as Manufacturing, Construction, IT, HoReCa, Logistics, and Retail. Each group hosts its own dedicated events tailored to the unique needs and challenges of its industry.Mantashyants also places a strong emphasis on fostering public-private partnerships, with formal and informal meetings held regularly between club members and government representatives. This collaboration strengthens the Armenian business landscape and provides entrepreneurs with valuable insights and support.Moreover, the club's expansion into cities with significant Armenian populations often serves as a catalyst for new business trips and connections. Members gain access to exclusive opportunities for expanding their networks and exploring new markets, both within their industry and across borders.Mirakyan also highlighted the importance of ambition within the club.“Our mission is to help each member build large and global businesses. We believe that by being part of Mantashyants, our members can significantly benefit themselves and the broader business community,” he noted.In the coming days, the club has planned business tours to major companies in the Netherlands and Belgium, further showcasing the advantages of being part of a global network of Armenian entrepreneurs.

