The Salvation Army Readies For Mass Relief Operation Ahead Of Helene

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Emergency disaster professionals prepared to meet immediate and long-term needs of impacted communities in Florida and Georgia

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) teams have mobilized to provide support and relief operations as Tropical Storm Helene approaches Florida, expected to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on Thursday, September 26. In anticipation of severe impacts, including widespread power outages and flooding, The Salvation Army's trained disaster personnel have activated mobile feeding units and are opening shelters in Southeastern communities to meet the urgent needs of those affected.

"The Salvation Army is ready and committed to delivering essential relief to those impacted by Helene," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army. "In times of crisis, we stand united with communities facing hardship. Our ability to provide hope and assistance is a direct result of the compassionate individuals who choose to support and contribute to their neighbors during their most difficult and devastating moments."

The Salvation Army's active services include:



10 mobile feeding units ready to deploy to impacted communities.



35 additional mobile feeding units have been placed on standby across Florida and Georgia as the storm progresses.

Each mobile feeding unit is able to serve up to 1,500 meals per day.

Preparation of additional mobile assets such as command posts, shower trailers and sleeping facilities to support base camp operations. Stockpiling and distribution of critical emergency relief supplies, such as water and cleanup kits.

Additionally, The Salvation Army is working with federal, state, and local emergency management agencies to adapt response efforts as needed by monitoring the ongoing impacts of the storm.

"We recognize the devastating effects hurricanes like Helene have on communities and are fully prepared to provide urgent support to those affected," said Jeff Jellets, EDS director for The Salvation Army's Southern Territory. "Our teams are mobilizing rapidly to offer meals, water, and emotional and spiritual care, and will remain dedicated to staying on the ground for as long as our support is needed."

The best way to support The Salvation Army's Helene relief efforts is by making a financial contribution, which allows trained professionals to meet immediate and long-term needs. Those who are able to donate can do so through a variety of convenient methods:



Online: salvationarmyusa Phone: Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY

To learn more about The Salvation Army's disaster relief efforts, click here .

A media kit with photos and other useful materials can be found here .

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] .

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 27 million people in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services by providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, shelter for the homeless, and rehabilitation services for people in need. The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 6,400 centers of operation around the country. During times of disaster, 100% of designated donations to The Salvation Army are used for immediate response and long-term efforts. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on the list of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA . Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.



Media Contact

Bishop Wash, Director, PR

Lerma Agency

972-854-1586

SOURCE The Salvation Army

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED