Austin Waterman Joins CP Direct As Chief Commercial Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LANHAM, Md., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

CP Direct is thrilled to announce Austin Waterman's appointment as the organization's Chief Commercial Officer. With a wealth of experience in the direct marketing industry, Austin brings a unique blend of skills and expertise that will undoubtedly drive CP Direct toward even greater success.

Before joining CP Direct, Austin served in Business Development at RR Donnelley, where he showcased his exceptional sales acumen and customer-centric approach. His track record of understanding customer needs, finding innovative solutions, and fostering strong relationships has earned him high praise from industry veterans.

With a career spanning prestigious companies such as Allied Printing, Transcontinental Direct, Sandy Alexander, and Lehigh Direct, to name just a few, Austin has honed his skills in business development, strategic account management, and marketing. His strong leadership qualities and dedication to delivering superior results make him a valuable addition to the CP Direct team.

"I am excited to join CP Direct and contribute to their continued growth and success," said Austin Waterman. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise in innovation to bring CP Direct into new markets and expanding our service model for our many wonderful customers."

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Austin is a dedicated and results-driven individual who has a keen interest in innovation and collaboration within the industry. His passion for direct marketing, combined with his strong network and acute focus on customer success models, positions him as a key player in CP Direct's strategic growth plans.

CP Direct is confident that Austin Waterman's appointment will strengthen the company's position in the market and lead to further success in their expanding markets. Austin's commitment to excellence and proven track record make him an invaluable asset to the CP Direct team.

About CP Direct:

CP Direct is a leading direct mail printing services provider dedicated to delivering innovative solutions, at high speed, for a diverse market. CP Direct is intensely focused on premium service, in real time, that drives growth for clients. With a focus on creating high-quality printing and fostering long-lasting, service-based relationships, CP Direct stands at the forefront of the industry.

SOURCE CP Direct LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED