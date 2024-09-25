(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Writing Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The artificial intelligence (AI) in medical writing market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $0.79 billion in 2023 to $0.91 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. The artificial intelligence (AI) in medical writing market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The growth during the historic period was driven by increased outsourcing to contract research organizations, higher costs associated with medical writing, impacts from trade agreements and government policies, greater complexity in regulatory approval processes, and heightened demand for precise and dependable medical content.



Anticipated growth in the forecast period stems from a favorable environment for clinical studies, expanding adoption of telemedicine and remote healthcare services, enhanced digital infrastructure, rising recognition of AI's potential benefits in healthcare, and escalating demand for accurate and reliable medical content. Key trends expected in this period include advancements in natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning algorithms, increased adoption of machine learning (ML), the proliferation of digital health services, integration with emerging technologies, and advancements in clinical decision support systems.

The anticipated rise in demand for new pharmaceutical drugs and therapies is expected to drive growth in the medical writing market through the integration of artificial intelligence (AI). This growth is fueled by ongoing efforts to address unmet medical needs, combat drug resistance, and enhance patient outcomes with more innovative treatments. AI applications in medical writing within pharmaceutical and drug production sectors promise increased efficiency, accuracy, and innovation, contributing to the development of safer and more effective therapies for various medical conditions. For instance, as reported in June 2023 by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), pharmaceutical production in Europe reached $384.2 billion (€340,000 million) in 2022, marking a 4.95% increase from €323.95 billion in 2021. This surge in pharmaceutical demand underscores the role of AI in driving growth within the medical writing market.

Leading companies in the AI medical writing sector are focusing on integrating advanced features, such as AI-powered drafting, to optimize efficiency and precision in document creation and management for regulatory submissions and medical communications. AI-powered drafting leverages machine learning and natural language processing algorithms to automate initial document drafts or outlines, significantly streamlining content creation tasks. For instance, TrialAssure, a US-based pharmaceutical technology provider, launched TrialAssure LINK AI 2 in June 2024. This upgraded platform enables pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, clinical research organizations, and service providers to efficiently generate a wide range of regulatory and medical writing documents using AI. The solution automates document creation from initial drafting through to final approval stages, enhancing the overall authoring process.

In March 2024, Indegene Limited, a US-based company specializing in life sciences commercialization, acquired Trilogy Writing & Consulting GmbH for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition bolstered Indegene's capabilities in clinical and regulatory writing for global market authorization applications. Additionally, the acquisition deepened Indegene's commitment to content automation, particularly leveraging generative AI, to enhance outcomes for clients in clinical, regulatory writing, and related services. Trilogy Writing & Consulting GmbH, headquartered in Germany, provides medical writing and regulatory documentation services utilizing AI-based tools.

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence (AI) in medical writing market in 2023. The regions covered in the artificial intelligence (AI) in medical writing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the artificial intelligence (AI) in medical writing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain. Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.3% Regions Covered Global



