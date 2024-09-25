Think On Inc.’S Douglas Henderson Recognized On CRN’S 100 People You Don’T Know But Should List For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This annual project recognizes the behind-the-scenes professionals in the IT whose efforts help drive their company's partner success

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkOn , a leading channel-only Canadian cloud with a global footprint, is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Douglas Henderson, Director of Emerging Partners, as an honoree on its 100 People You Don't Know But Should list for 2024.



The CRN editorial team compiles this list each year to spotlight outstanding contributors whose commitment and creativity happen outside the spotlight in areas such as partner program development and management, sales, channel marketing, and partner enablement, among others.

As Director of Emerging Partners at ThinkOn, Henderson plays a pivotal role in driving the company's channel strategy. He focuses on fostering strong relationships with emerging partners, helping them navigate ThinkOn's cloud solutions and services portfolio, and enabling them to accelerate their go-to-market strategy. Under his leadership, ThinkOn has expanded its partner base and driven growth in key markets.

“We are proud to see Douglas' hard work and dedication recognized by CRN,” says Greg Chappell, Senior Vice President of Sales and Partner Engagement at ThinkOn.“Douglas' contributions are essential to our success, and his ability to forge strong relationships with partners has been a key driver of our growth and innovation in the channel.”

“We are thrilled to bring this talented group of channel professionals to the forefront through the 100 People You Don't Know But Should list,” says Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company.“Each person on the list takes decisive action behind the scenes every day to ensure success for their partners and advance the entire IT channel. We applaud their vital contributions to a vibrant channel ecosystem and look forward to their future achievements.”

The 100 People You Don't Know But Should list will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine and can be found online at .

