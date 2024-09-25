Clean Motion: Cameron Crisman Joins Clean Motion As Head Of International Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clean Motion is pleased to announce Cameron Crisman as the new Head of International Growth. Cameron brings extensive experience in international business development, branding, and sales, particularly from companies within the electric vehicle with a focus on sustainability. His main task will be to drive sales growth both in Europe and globally for Clean Motion's solar-powered vehicle, EVIG.



Jonsered, Sweden – 2024-09-25

Clean Motion AB is excited to announce that Cameron Crisman is joining the company as Head of International Growth. With his vast experience in business development and market expansion, particularly within the electric vehicle industry and sustainability-focused companies, Cameron will play a key role in strengthening Clean Motion's presence across both Europe and global markets. His arrival comes at a crucial time as Clean Motion accelerates its growth and commercialization of the innovative solar-powered EVIG.

Originally from Los Angeles, California, and now based in Stockholm, Cameron has a solid background in business development for fast-growing companies. In his new role, he will focus on leading Clean Motion's expansion, with a particular emphasis on boosting sales in Europe and international markets.

With extensive experience in driving international growth within the electric vehicle industry, luxury products, and sustainable technologies, Cameron's expertise in the European market, combined with his broad international experience, will significantly support Clean Motion's growth ambitions.

Christoffer Sveder, Chief Commercial Officer at Clean Motion, expressed his enthusiasm:

"We are thrilled to welcome Cameron to the team at such a critical moment in our expansion. His deep knowledge of the electric vehicle industry and impressive experience in international markets is a strong addition to our commercial organization. Cameron's expertise aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering sustainable, energy-efficient transport solutions to more markets, starting with Europe and beyond."

Clean Motion remains committed to advancing sustainable mobility, with EVIG leading the way toward cleaner and more energy-efficient urban transportation. Cameron Crisman's experience will be instrumental in accelerating the company's international growth and supporting its long-term vision of delivering scalable and sustainable transport solutions worldwide.

For further information please contact:

Christoffer Sveder, Chief Commercial Officer

Clean Motion AB

Phone: +46 76 319 64 31

Mail: ...

About Clean Motion AB

Clean Motion AB is a Swedish company that manufactures and sells truly sustainable vehicles for cities. The vehicles are locally produced and based on energy and resource efficiency to maximize the adoption of electric vehicles globally. The company's vision is to offer city mobility powered by solar energy and therefore provides lightweight electric vehicles with low energy consumption to meet the urban transportation challenges of the 21st century.

Clean Motion AB is listed on the First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Stockholm. The Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please visit: