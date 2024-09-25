C Squared Launches Exchange Traded Feeds (Etfs), Enabling The Evolution Of Recruitment Advertising In The Age Of AI.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- London based C Squared , the next generation recruitment advertising provider, is pleased to announce the launch of their Exchange Traded Feeds (ETFs) for Job boards, as part of its mission to evolve recruitment advertising from quantity to quality, and reward job boards for delivering more qualified applicants to advertisers.What are ETFsC Squareds unique ETFs are curated groups of jobs that share similar properties, collated into specialist XML feeds.Publishers can maximize their revenue by selecting the most appropriate ETFs for their audiences, based on job performance, type of verification, industry sector, job type or revenue model, whilst delivering more qualified applicants to Advertisers.Why they are needed now: Recruitment Advertising for the age of AIIn the age of AI, recruiters are increasingly being overwhelmed with too many unsuitable applications, many of which are being generated in vast numbers by job seekers using AI enhanced easy apply tools, but that fail to meet even the most basic selection criteria, such as the right to work, specific skills or qualifications,.Bridging the gap between advertisers and job boardsRichard Collins, Co-Founder of C Squared stated“This situation has led to a disconnect between what advertisers want, more qualified applicants, and what the recruitment advertising industry is rewarded for, quantity.Our ETFs are highly innovative and allow us to not only deliver the right job to the right audience, but through the use of our screening and verification technology enables job boards to deliver more qualified and verified applicants to their advertisers.By embedding our technology into advertising at the start of the recruitment process, rather than relying on employers to integrate it as part of their down funnel tech stack, we can help move advertising closer to the hire, and up the value chain.This will enable the industry to maximize its revenue, helping power its performance in this new world of AI, whilst bridging the gap between what recruiters want and what publishers are paid to deliver,”New ETFs delivering more qualified applicantsC Squared have initially launched six new ETFs, with more planned on being launched every month going forward. Each ETF includes a curated group of jobs that are either sector, performance or verification specific.The first group of six ETF tickers launched include:HEALTH: a sector specific Healthcare ETF with jobs exclusively from that sector.HICONV: a performance based ETF that only includes the best converting employers.HOTJOB: a price based ETF that only includes the best paying jobs.Easy IntegrationIntegration is quick and simple for job board publishers and is built on the back of standard XML feeds, supported with a user-friendly analytics platform to provide full visibility.Partner programOur partner program is open to job boards, ad agencies and programmatic providers alike. It's free to join, simple to set up, and entirely success based.Any recruiters who wish to take advantage of our ETFs, to receive more qualified applicants for their advertising, should speak directly to their ad agency or programmatic provider.About C SquaredC Squared's technology infrastructure is enabling the next evolution of recruitment advertising, moving it closer to the hire and making it fit for the age of AI.Its groundbreaking Exchange Traded Feeds (ETFs) enable Ad Agencies, Programmatics and Publishers to deliver more qualified applicants to their clients whilst maximizing their revenue.It's free to join, simple to set up, and payment is success based.Website:For media enquiries, please contact:Richard Collins...+44 7710 935000

Richard Collins

C Squared Ventures

+44 7378 835985

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.