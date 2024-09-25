Non-Meat Ingredients Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The non-meat ingredients market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $40.8 billion in 2023 to $42.88 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in vegetarian and vegan diets, growing environmental concerns, expansion of meat substitutes market, research and development in food industry, cultural and ethnic influences.

The non-meat ingredients market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $53.58 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to consumer education and awareness, retail and foodservice trends, global expansion of plant-based diets, regulatory support and guidelines, clean label and natural food demand.

The rising consumption of convenience food is expected to propel the growth of the non-meat ingredients market. Convenience foods refer to processed food products that require less time to prepare prior to consumption. They include ready-to-eat food products, packaged foods, and preserved foods. Increasing preferences towards convenience foods are expected to increase the utilization of non-meat ingredients, as it improves the flavor and color of the meat product, in addition to other functional and textural aspects.

Key players in the market include Associated British Foods PLC, BASF SE, Kerry Group PLC, The Dow Chemical Company, Essentia Protein Solutions Holdings., Advanced Food Systems Inc., Wiberg GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Koninklijke Dsm N.V, Ingredion Incorporated, Campus SRL, Aliseia SRL, Redbrook Ingredient Services Limited, Wenda Ingredients, General Mills Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Roquette Frères S.A., Emsland Group, Axiom Foods Inc., MGP Ingredients Inc., Beneo GmbH, Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited, Glanbia PLC, Avebe U.A., The Scoular Company, A&B Ingredients Inc., Fiberstar Inc., Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Tereos S.A., Agridient Inc., Burcon NutraScience Corporation, AIDP Inc., Nutriati Inc., Amino GmbH, The Green Labs LLC, Sotexpro SAS, Gold Coast Ingredients, Hydrosol GmbH & Co. KG, Suedzucker AG, Nutra Food Ingredients LLC.

Major companies in the market are focused on strategic collaboration with major manufacturing companies to strengthen their position in the market. Strategic collaborations empower companies to forge alliances with other firms possessing the necessary expertise to transform their envisioned concepts into tangible realities.

1) By Ingredient: Binders, Fillers, Extenders, Flavoring Agents, Coloring Agents, Preservatives, Salts, Texturing Agents

2) By Product Type: Fresh Processed Meat, Raw-Cooked Meat, Pre-Cooked Meat, Raw Fermented Sausages, Cured Meat, Dried Meat

3) By Source: Chemical substances, Plant origin, Animal origin

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The non-meat ingredients refer to non-meat ingredients products used to add flavor notes and improve acceptability and bind moisture via proteins and carbs. It improves texture and extends shelf life by improving freeze-thaw stability with modified starches. The primary purpose of ingredients is to enhance the seasoning and color of the meat product, in addition to other functional and textural properties.

The Non-Meat Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on non-meat ingredients market size , non-meat ingredients market drivers and trends, non-meat ingredients market major players and non-meat ingredients market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

