Embrace Radical Transformation With Les Brown, Michelle Sands & Other Experts' New Book: 'Rise Above'

FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Internationally celebrated motivational speaker and author Les Brown announces collaboration with Dr Michelle Sands and other expert co-authors to present his latest book, "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown's Wisdom." Set for release at the end of summer, this groundbreaking is brimming with practical guidance and real-life examples that offer readers the tools to achieve success in both their personal and professional lives."Rise Above" stands out from typical self-help as it functions as a complete toolkit for navigating life's difficulties. Inside, readers will discover time-tested strategies for tackling setbacks, drawn from Les Brown, Dr Michelle Sands, and other co-authors' deep well of experience and insights shared succinctly in the book. These actionable steps can be implemented immediately, offering readers practical ways to build resilience and drive success in all areas of life.Les Brown's previous bestsellers, including "Live Your Dreams" and "It's Not Over Until You Win," have motivated millions across the world, cementing his role as a pioneer in personal development. His empowering advice has provided endless motivation for individuals seeking personal and professional growth.Les Brown, Dr Michelle Sands, and the other co-authors of this book have risen from humble beginnings. Their journey to becoming influential personalities on the world's stage serves as a powerful testament to persistence and optimism. Their stories offer hope to anyone facing adversity, showing that with the right mindset, anything is possible."Rise Above" is a unique collaborative effort, incorporating the real stories of Les Brown's dedicated followers like Dr Michelle Sands. Understanding the unique challenges people face, the authors have ensured the book addresses its audience's specific struggles and goals. This collaboration brings a deeply personal touch to the book, ensuring it resonates with readers on a profound level.Other notable co-authors include:Rudy MawerJ Thomas SmithMiranda WalkerJustin DayRev. Dr Manuel A. HowardJerry GibsonBarry CryanWanda Muir OliverStephen RueBeth FischerNaima SpencerDr TayoDr Rosemarie RuteckiDiana LeslieAnticipation is building for the release of "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown's Wisdom," available on Amazon any day now.Readers are encouraged to mark their calendars and prepare for a journey of transformation and empowerment!Follow us on social media for the latest updates, exclusive content, and inspirational messages from Les Brown, Dr Michelle Sands, and the other co-authors!Facebook: Les Brown OfficialX: @LesBrown77Instagram: @thelesbrownFor more information about "Rise Above" and to pre-order your copy, visit Amazon today !About Les Brown & Dr Michelle SandsLes Brown is a world-renowned motivational speaker, author, and former politician. He has inspired millions with his powerful messages of hope and determination, empowering people to rise above their circumstances and achieve greatness. Brown's dynamic speaking style and profound wisdom continue to make a significant impact globally.Dr. Michelle Sands, ND. is a #1 Best-selling Author, licensed Naturopathic Physician, Speaker, Female Hormone Expert, and Epigenetics coach.She has a passion for helping women harness the power of nature so they can elevate their genetic expression and live vibrantly by optimizing their health physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.Dr. Sands is not your typical Naturopathic Physician.Specializing in perimenopause and menopause, she brings a potent mix of endocrinology, genetics, functional nutrition, and anti-aging expertise to the table.She is all about kicking butt as you age, embracing your transformations, and thriving in new chapters!

