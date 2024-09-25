Quest Diagnostics To Release Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On October 22, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SECAUCUS, N.J., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX ), a leader in diagnostic information services, announced that it will report third quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, before the opens. It will hold its quarterly call to discuss the results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on that day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-455-0391 within the U.S. and Canada, or

773-756-0467 internationally, using the passcode: "7895081." The release and live webcast will be posted on . The company suggests participants dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call.

A replay of the call may be accessed online at or by phone at 800-839-5154 for domestic callers or 203-369-3358 for international callers; no passcode is required. Telephone replays will be available from approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on October 22, 2024 until midnight Eastern Time on November 5, 2024.

Anyone listening to the call is encouraged to read the company's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion of risk factors and historical results of operations and financial condition in those reports.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics works across the healthcare ecosystem to create a healthier world, one life at a time. We provide diagnostic insights from the results of our laboratory testing to empower people, physicians and organizations to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from one of the world's largest databases of de-identifiable clinical lab results, Quest's diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve healthcare management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives and create a healthier world. .

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED