Frankspeech Broadcast Network Announces Ticker Symbol Change To FSBN

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrankSpeech Broadcast Inc. is thrilled to announce a major milestone in its journey to innovate and champion free speech: the company went public on August 29th. As part of this groundbreaking business combination and strategic growth plan, FrankSpeech Broadcast Network will also be changing its ticker symbol from INCTD to FSBN.



FrankSpeech Network, Inc. (formerly INCTD) has experienced tremendous growth, boasting millions of engaged viewers and advertisers. This transition is a key step as the company prepares to uplist to a higher market tier, which will facilitate growth in technology, mergers and acquisitions, and market expansion.

Following a reverse stock split, the company's ticker symbol temporarily changed to“INCTD” for 20 business days. As this period has come to an end, it will be updated to the new symbol“FSBN,” reflecting the company's renewed focus and commitment to advancing the mission of free speech.

Greg Martin, President of FrankSpeech Network, Inc. said,“This is the culmination of necessary steps to facilitate our plan to further strengthen the Company's identity and mark the first step of our corporate mission.”

For more information on this transition and what's ahead, please visit fsbn.com

About FSBN

FrankSpeech is a leading platform dedicated to upholding the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression. By bringing together major influencers, micro-influencers, and everyday individuals, FrankSpeech creates a dynamic community where diverse perspectives can be shared and celebrated. The platform empowers content creators and users alike to engage in meaningful conversations and contribute to the broader dialogue.

Safe Harbor:

The aforementioned statements and any future correspondence made by FrankSpeech Broadcast Network, Inc. (the Company) may be forward looking in nature, particularly related to the business plans of the Company within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results may differ materially from projected statements. The Company believes that its primary risk factors include, but are not limited to the need for substantial financial requirements; the need to develop effective internal process and system; changes in the overall economy; changes in technology, the number and size of competitors and the mix of products and services offered in its markets; and changes in the law and regulatory policy. Additionally, certain information included in this communication contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to the future anticipated direction of the media industry, plans for future expansion, various business development activities, planned capital expenditures, future funding sources, anticipated sales growth and potential contracts. These forward statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operations or results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, among others, risks associated with unproven sales derived from the Company's programming, risks associated with the media and communications industry and the risks related to the transition to a new management team.