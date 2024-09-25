The Ruiz Companies Celebrates 30 Years Of Operation In The Financial Services Sector

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three decades since its inception, The Ruiz Companies remains dedicated to the establishment of new businesses in the state of Texas.

Armando Ruiz , President of The Ruiz Companies

The Ruiz Companies specializes in providing financial services to small cities, economic development corporations, and counties throughout Texas to promote economic development activities. Operating for 30 years, the consulting firm also contracts with a number of companies, institutions, and corporations, to structure and develop business loans. Celebrating a remarkable milestone, The Ruiz Companies continues its impactful work in channeling economic prosperity into the region.

The firm's extensive experience has included working within the governmental and private industry landscape; covering public finance, procurement, and business development. Leveraging a sizeable network of private and public lending institutions, The Ruiz Companies is positioned to collaborate with people at all levels of management - approaching each project with proven strategies in underwriting, structuring, and community finance.

President, Armando Ruiz established the firm after working closely with the Texas Department of Commerce, where he sought to bring together communities, nonprofit organizations, and private and public lenders. While at the Department of Commerce, Armando developed, coordinated, and structured proposals that resulted in more than $500 million in investment, creating over 10,000 new job opportunities throughout the state.

At the heart of The Ruiz Companies is a dedication to improving the livelihood of Texan residents. In the contemporary context, the state-wide job crisis is characterized by many contributors - including a decline in payrolls due to weather disruption and economic adjustment, an aging workforce, talent shortage, and academic misalignment. Despite this, many of these concerns can be addressed by the introduction of new, lucrative ventures that invite opportunity and economic growth to the area.

The Ruiz Companies provides consulting services to small businesses, helping them to obtain expansion funds to grow their organizations. Alongside this, it also partners with medium and large businesses to negotiate financial incentives for their expansion within Texas. Operating at the local, state, and federal levels, The Ruiz Companies intends to obtain the best financial package for every client.

For economic development organizations, cities, and counties throughout Texas, the firm establishes, promotes, leverages, and negotiates financial incentives to promote business retention and expansion strategies. Working alongside local economic development organizations, The Ruiz Companies propels existing incentives to obtain the most optimal results through their recruitment processes. This includes conducting due diligence exercises on businesses and/or developers as they expand into Texas.

Armando Ruiz comments:“When working with The Ruiz Companies, you will gain professional and expert advice, loyalty, and discretion - as well as full access to a network of real estate professionals and financial institutions. All these factors will reinforce your buying power at all times, and ultimately lead to the successful completion of your project.”

As the consulting firm reaches its 30th year of operation, The Ruiz Companies continues to provide high-quality customer service in a manner that is both timely and personal - working to exceed expectations and promote economic prosperity across Texas.



