The global for Truck-as-a-Service (TaaS) was estimated at US$28.2 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$105.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth in the TaaS market is driven by several factors. One primary driver is the rising demand for efficient and cost-effective logistics solutions amid the boom in and just-in-time delivery models. Technological advancements, including AI, IoT, and blockchain, are enabling real-time tracking, transparent supply chains, and predictive analytics, enhancing service reliability and efficiency. The shift towards electric and autonomous vehicles is also a significant growth factor, as they offer lower fuel costs, reduced emissions, and the potential for 24/7 operations. Additionally, changing consumer behavior towards shared services and subscription models, combined with the growing need for sustainable transportation solutions, is fueling the adoption of TaaS. Moreover, the global push for reducing carbon footprints and stringent regulatory frameworks mandating greener logistics practices are compelling companies to explore TaaS as a viable alternative to traditional truck ownership.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Telematics Service segment, which is expected to reach US$64.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 21.3%. The Digital Freight Brokerage Service segment is also set to grow at 23.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $7.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 28.8% CAGR to reach $27.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Global Economic Update

Truck-as-a-Service (TaaS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Bosch Service Solutions

Continental Automotive Technologies

Fleet Complete

Inseego Corporation

MAN Truck & Bus SE

Microlise Limited

Octo Group

Ryder System, Inc.

Tata Elxsi Limited

Traton SE

Trimble Transportation

Verizon Connect

Volta Commercial Vehicles Ltd. (Volta Trucks)

Wabash National Corporation WattEV Inc

Advances in Autonomous Trucking Strengthen Business Case for TaaS

Growing Demand for Real-Time Fleet Management Generates Demand for TaaS Platforms

The Rise of Electric Trucks Accelerates Demand for TaaS Solutions

Surge in E-commerce Throws the Spotlight on TaaS

Fuel Efficiency Concerns Drive Adoption of TaaS

Digital Transformation in Logistics Spurs Growth of TaaS

Increasing Preference for Operational Flexibility: Here`s How TaaS Meets the Demand

Collaborative Economy Trends Generate Opportunities for TaaS

Global Supply Chain Disruptions Highlight the Value of TaaS

Cybersecurity Challenges in Connected Trucks Create New TaaS Solutions

Rising Costs of Truck Ownership Propel Growth of TaaS Models

Customizable TaaS Offerings Drive Growth in Diverse Markets

Increased Focus on Driver Safety and Training Spurs Demand for TaaS Solutions

Adoption of 5G Networks Generates New Opportunities for TaaS

Shared Mobility Trends Highlight the Role of TaaS in Future Transportation

IoT Integration in Trucking Operations Drives Adoption of TaaS Emphasis on Last-Mile Delivery Efficiency Throws Spotlight on TaaS Solutions

